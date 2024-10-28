Chrisean Rock and her sister, singer Tesehki, had an explosive moment on Zeus’ new reality TV show when the former accused the latter of sexually abusing her when she was a little girl.

In the clip from “Baddies Midwest,” Chrisean, 24, cradles her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, when she blurts the shocking statement to Tesehki, 29.

Chrisean Rock accuses Tesehki of a disturbing sexual act

“I remember when I was seven, you made me eat your p—-,” Rock tells her sister, who would have been 12 at the time.

Tesehki, whose full name is Latifa Tesehki Malone, jumps up outraged and demands that Chrisean repeat her statement.

“I am done talking,” Tesehki yells before storming out.

Later in the clip, Tesehki recounts the conversation to the rest of the cast and vows to send her younger sister to jail for defamation.

Even the mother of Chrisean’s boyfriend Blueface, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, responded after Tesehki posted the inflammatory clip on her Instagram page:

“Keep your head up because if it’s not true God will show the world what the truth is. Praying for yall still because sisters are forever,” Saffold wrote in the comments.

Later, Tesehki shared her devastation about her sister’s incendiary accusation with her two million Instagram followers.

Fans respond to the strife between Chrisean Rock and Tesehki

On X and Instagram, fans debated the veracity of Chrisean’s accusations aimed at Tesehki and what this could possibly mean for the sisters.

Meanwhile, Zeus released a clip for the upcoming season of “Baddies Midwest.”