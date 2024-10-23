Chrisean Rock’s ex-boyfriend demands paternity test

Chrisean Rock’s former boyfriend demands a DNA test to discern if he is the father of her toddler son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

Earlier this week, Rock’s ex, Ronny Doe, vociferated to his Instagram followers his solemn promise to get a DNA test to determine the paternity of the one-year-old boy.

Ronnie Doe suspects he may be the father of Chrisean Rock’s child

“I deserve to have that proven to me through what?” he posed during the high-decibel soliloquy. “A DNA test. If Junior is not my son, the DNA test will prove that. Right or wrong. Right?”

“I’m not here to expose nobody,” he added. “I want to know if Junior is my son or not.”

Ronnie Doe swears he’s not pleading on IG for clout nor to harm anyone.

This comes more than a year after Chrisean Rock and current boyfriend Blueface took a DNA test on an episode of “Crazy In Love,” which proved incontrovertibly that Blue fathered Rock’s child.

Blueface was, in Rock’s opinion, being maddingly obstinate and still voiced his suspicions about the test results. Blue told his fans that he’d secretly taken a paternity test that confirmed he’s not Chrisean Jesus’ dad.

“It’s a bitter sweat feeling c## I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest [prayer hands emoji] thank you Jesus [smiley face emoji],” he wrote at the time on his IG page. “I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell.”

This episode comes after both Blue and Rock were jailed simultaneously, albeit in different parts of the country. He has been confined for violating probation, and Rock was apprehended for failure to appear in an Oklahoma court following an arrest for marijuana possession.

Chrisean Rock was seemingly headed towards transforming her life

And that followed the time when Rock seemingly had turned her life around from an existence of drug addiction, domestic abuse, and subsequent arrests.