Infamous rapper Chrisean Rock announced she has decided to change her toddler son’s name.

Rock, whose full name is Chrisean Malone, had originally named her 1-year-old son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr after her and not his father, Blueface, who’s currently in prison serving up to four years for a probation violation. This curious choice subjected Rock to side glances and sharp comments from fans.

Today, not long after she secured temporary freedom from an Oklahoma jail, Rock indicates that she has been ruminating over things, including her child’s name.

Chrisean Rock is replacing her son’s surname

Actually, Rock had been contemplating changing the name for exactly a year now.

As she explains to her two million X followers, Rock decided to now adorn her son with Blueface’s name. His birth name is Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr.

“He has two sons but he don’t got a junior yet I don’t like it. I don’t like it like that,” Rock said on X. However, she is going to keep the child’s first and middle name the same and only change his surname from Malone to Porter and removing the “Junior.”

Social media wasn’t exactly elated with Chrisean Rock’s decision

Social media greeted the news with a collective yawn.

“We were calling him Jr. because his name is CHRISEANNNNNNN bird brain smh,” one fan wrote on the Hollwood Unlocked Instagram page, while a second added, “Hes still technically a jr just SLOWWW.”

Others on X were even less enthusiastic: “WE DO NOT CARE 🤦🏽‍♀️,” one shared and another said. “Please stop posting her 🙄.”

Others were supportive. A Chrisean defender said, “Y’all know if you don’t want updates just remove her all unnecessary she a internet influencer dang let this women be 🤦🏾‍♀️,” and a second one penned, “We okay with that as long as it’s not Johnathon! Cause this headline scared the fqk out me 😭.”

A third and fourth contributed these thoughts: “We don’t miss her, stop posting her let’s act like she still in jail,” and, “He was never a jr if your middle name ain’t Jesus 🙄 I’m really tired of repeating myself.”