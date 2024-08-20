Rapper Blueface said he is not putting on a facade when he says he’s unbothered about his four-year prison sentence for probation violation.

Blueface, the 27-year-old who was born Johnathan Jamall Porter in Los Angeles, may be putting on this guise of imperturbability — or he really believes that he’s going to get out much earlier than folks anticipated.

In the interim, Blueface said he has gotten acclimated to prison life and has encountered very few problems.

“I’m in my environment, you know imma always soak up and adapt to it, it ain’t really nothing. It’s like a lil’ break from responsibility, honestly,” Blueface told Gina Views on an “Effective Immediately” podcast episode released on Monday, Aug. 19.

Blueface, 27, added that he still wants to settle some beefs with his hands with a few rappers on the outside that he hasn’t forgotten about.

“Soulja Boy promised me a fade so whatever’s clever, the fastest way we can do it. I’m still on that,” Blueface said. “I think NLE [Choppa] owes me one, too. I’ve seen him out there popping it.”

Blueface believes he’s going to get out soon and won’t serve the full time

Blueface’s unflappable posture may be because he believes he will get out of prison by March or April of 2025. This may be due to the fact that he has a year’s credit on the sentence, which would bring his time behind bars down to three years. Moreover, he noted that he’s only required to do 33% of that time.

The “Thotiana” rapper described in vulgar detail what his daily prison routine is these days.

I be j—ing off, watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone. That’s pretty much it.” He added that he watches a lot of news and talk shows like “Sherri” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on the prison’s 12 channels.

The tall, lanky rapper is also pleased at how his physical appearance has been altered for the better since he began serving his time.

“I’m like 180 [pounds] right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up; I’m about to bounce out looking like a Dalmatian.”

The father of three has been staying in regular contact with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, the equally mercurial and impetuous Chrisean Rock. In fact, he said he just got off the phone with her before the interview.

“I don’t know, that’s a tough one,” he admitted. “Me and Rock, we vibing right now, but you know when that fitness get involved, you know it might get a little weary,” he said.

Rock is jailed in Oklahoma on traffic and drug charges, but Blueface is confident she will get out soon.