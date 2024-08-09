Blueface reportedly sentenced to 4 years in prison

Blueface has been reportedly sentenced to four years in prison after violating probation.

After the reports surfaced, his manager, Wack100, took to social media to confirm the news. His manager said that despite the sentence, due to the time Blueface has already served behind bars, he expects him to be released within the next nine to ten months.

Blueface has been incarcerated and on trial for assaulting a security guard in San Fernando, California, in 2021.

His father, Johnathan Porter, cried on his Instagram story relaying the news to his followers.

Also, Chrisean Rock, Blueface’s on-and-off partner and mother of his son, is reportedly facing an eight-year prison sentence. Rock is behind bars in Oklahoma. She was charged with failure to have a tax stamp on a controlled, dangerous substance and intent to distribute. Each charge carries up to a four-year sentence. Rock’s sister has said she anticipates that the recording artist and reality star will be released by September when her 11-month-old son turns 1.

Blueface rose to prominence in 2018 with his unorthodox rap style of being offbeat. Years later, Blueface became a reality TV star on the Zeus Network and the biggest star to come from the “Baddies” series was Rock. She has a rambunctious personality that makes her stand out. Rock then enjoyed a 2021 breakout single, “vibe.” As a couple, Rock and Blueface were always in the headlines for publicly fighting each other, physically and verbally.