Dodgers star vows to play in World Series despite injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Sunday that star player Shohei Ohtani will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series, easing fears after he suffered a shoulder injury during Game 2.

Ohtani, the Dodgers’ dynamic leadoff hitter, sustained the injury while attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning Saturday night. He was tagged out on the play.

Post-game reports revealed Ohtani suffered a shoulder subluxation, a type of dislocation that raised concerns about his ability to continue playing in the series. Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor David Chao provided a grim outlook based on video analysis.

“This injury is significant and will almost certainly mean the end of the World Series for Ohtani,” Chao said, suggesting surgery may be necessary if the injury is confirmed as a transient left shoulder dislocation with a possible labral tear.

Despite these concerns, the Dodgers confirmed Ohtani will play Monday night as the series shifts to New York for Game 3. The team leads the series 2-0.

Ohtani’s impact on the series thus far cannot be overstated. In Game 1, he launched a towering home run in the first inning, setting the tone for the Dodgers’ dominant 6-2 victory. His speed on the basepaths also proved crucial, as he scored from first on a double by teammate Mookie Betts in the fifth inning.

Game 2 saw Ohtani contribute with his arm, pitching six solid innings and striking out eight batters. Though he didn’t factor in the decision, his performance kept the Dodgers in the game until they rallied for a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win in the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger delivered the game-winning hit, driving in Corey Seager to send Dodger Stadium into a frenzy.

While fans breathed a sigh of relief at the news of Ohtani playing Game 3, Chao reiterated his doubts about the star’s effectiveness moving forward.

“We won’t be surprised if he needs surgery this offseason,” Chao said. “But, I get it. It’s the World Series and he’s Shohei Ohtani and he’s a DH, so he’s going to play. But not sure that he can really be fully effective and be the Shohei that we’ve gotten used to.”

Ohtani’s determination to play showcases the delicate balance between a player’s competitive drive and potential long-term health ramifications. His performance in upcoming games will be closely watched as the Dodgers pursue their championship aspirations.

Game 3 is set for an 8:08 p.m. ET first pitch Monday night. The outcome could significantly impact the Dodgers’ chances of securing the title, especially with lingering questions about Ohtani’s health.

If Ohtani can continue to produce at a high level, the Dodgers will be in a prime position to capture their first World Series title since 1988. However, if his injury limits his effectiveness, the team may need to rely more heavily on other stars like Betts, Seager and Bellinger to carry the load.