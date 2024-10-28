The Magic City Classic went down Saturday, Oct. 26, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., and as with any HBCU rivalry game, the fraternities were out in droves. Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc were grilling, strolling and keeping the vibes high throughout the tailgate. Leroy Roberts has been a member of Omega Psi Phi since crossing in 1995 at Auburn University. We caught up with him to learn what it means to be a “Que Dog.”

What does brotherhood mean to you?

[As] you grow up and you learn people and learn life, it’s always good to meet people that are on your side. … [So] many times we meet controversy when we meet people, but meeting bros and being inside the fraternity, you learn friendship is essential. That’s the main thing that our goal is. Friendship is the center of the soul.

Why did you choose to be a Que Dog instead of another frat?

There is no other. During my days at Auburn University, the guys that I bonded with were Omega. The outreach to the community was important to me. Just being able to see the type of role models in life I needed, and it carried over to my professional career … meeting the [brothers] and the upliftment that they gave me, it was just perfect. It blended in and worked out right.

What is the biggest misconception of your fraternity?

That we are all uneducated or that we don’t follow our creed.

What is your fraternity’s creed?

Manhood. Scholarship. Perseverance. Our main goals in life [are] to meet a person whether he’s an [Omega] or not, and we want to make sure that he’s a man. We want to teach him how to be a man. We want to make sure that he’s smart, that’s where the scholarship comes in. Then if he’s down and out, we want to uplift him, so perseverance. You’re going to fall down, everybody does, you’re going to. We want to be there to be able to pick him up whenever he does fall, and be there to support him.