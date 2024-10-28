General Motors advances electric vehicle and home energy solutions

The Magic City Classic was Saturday, Oct. 26, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., drawing more than 69K fans. Alabama State captured the Magic City crown for the third straight year, though Alabama A&M nearly pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback.

The game was a thriller, but the on-site activations by sponsors McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Disney and General Motors enhanced the fan experience. GM Energy, a leader in electric vehicles and home energy, made the biggest impact with its showcase of new technology.

The company’s GM Energy PowerBank, part of their Home System bundle, demonstrates the future of home energy. Its bidirectional charging feature allows users to charge their GM electric vehicle while returning power savings to their home.

GM displayed two vehicles designed to address common EV concerns: the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS and the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST. The vehicles embraced the rivalry spirit, with the Equinox sporting ASU colors and the Silverado representing A&M’s Bulldogs. Both models boast impressive range capabilities – the Equinox offering more than 319 miles on a full battery and the Silverado exceeding 440 miles.

The activation engaged fans with giveaways including electric fans for the Alabama heat, team jerseys and helmets for photo opportunities, and ice cream to combat the warm temperatures as tailgating intensified.

While Alabama State continued its on-field dominance of the rivalry, GM demonstrated its leadership in advancing home energy and electric vehicle technology.