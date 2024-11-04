10 Things I learned about the Chevrolet Silverado

One highlight of Florida A&M University‘s homecoming was the Chevrolet ice cream stand, where visitors earned treats by sharing facts about GM vehicles. The stand offered ice cream sandwiches and various popsicle flavors, turning snack time into an educational experience.
Children struggled endearingly with automotive terms while adults paused to recall vehicle specifications, creating moments of both learning and laughter.
Here are 10 features of the 2024 Silverado EV RST learned at the GM Energy ice cream stand:
- Dual electric motors that produce up to 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque in Wide Open Watts mode, enhancing performance.
- A 200-kilowatt-hour Ultium battery providing sustained power for longer drives.
- Multi-Flex Midgate with pass-through capability for longer cargo.
- Front storage compartment with 120-volt outlet for additional storage and charging.
- 17-inch touchscreen display for improved user interface.
- Four-wheel steering for better handling in tight spaces.
- Safety features including enhanced automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, IntelliBeam, collision alerts, reverse braking, blind zone assistance and cross-traffic alerts.
- DC fast charging up to 350 kilowatts, reducing charging time.
- Four-corner air ride adaptive suspension that adjusts to various loads and terrain.
- Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance, which works even while towing.