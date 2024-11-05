FAMU alumna talks about a fellow AKA running for President

Renee Karibi-Whyte is a proud alumna of Florida A&M University. She graduated as part of FAMU’s class of 1990, and while she was a student there, she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in spring 1989. For the second time in 20 years, Karibi-Whyte returned to FAMU’s homecoming and caught up with rolling out at the tailgate to talk about her school’s legacy.

How has FAMU impacted your life to this point? [It has affected me] in every aspect of my life. At the School of Business and Industry, we learned much about being professional [and] how to present ourselves. [It] gave me confidence, gave me a sense of belonging, a sense of who I am. This is my second homecoming over the past 20 years, I’d say, and every time I come back, I still get emotional. I was tearing up yesterday when I walked in the convocation. I just have a huge sense of pride in FAMU and in what it gave me over the years.

What has changed at FAMU since 1990? The grounds. I’m looking at buildings and I don’t even know what they are or where they are anymore. It’s absolutely doubled in size. It’s so much bigger. The buildings are newer. There’s just so much more to offer. I’m trying to get my last child to come here.

Why did you choose an HBCU over a PWI? Actually, it was a scholarship that I got from the School of Business Industry that put me over the edge. […] I was looking at some Ivy League schools, and I chose FAMU instead.

Why did you choose to join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. over all of the other sororities? I think it was about the people who belonged in the chapter, really. I liked what they represented. I liked who they were, and I felt like I belonged best with that group.

Vice President Harris, a fellow AKA, is running for re-election. What are your thoughts on that? My sister is actually her line sister. She’s so amazing. The more I hear from her, the more I like [Vice President] Harris. I think she would be a phenomenal president. Not just because she’s my sorority sister. I just think she’d be amazing.