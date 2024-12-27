FAMU’s Innovation: 1st materials science engineering grad is Air Force officer

In a groundbreaking achievement for Florida A&M University (FAMU), Second Lieutenant Briona Carswell has become the first graduate of FAMU’s Materials Science and Engineering Program at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. Her accomplishment marks a significant milestone for both the institution and representation in STEM fields, particularly for underrepresented communities in engineering.

Military service meets academic excellence

What sets Carswell apart isn’t just her historic academic achievement – it’s her exceptional ability to balance military service with rigorous academic pursuit. Completing her master’s degree in just 18 months while maintaining active military duties, she focused her research on the solidification and crystallization of biodegradable polyesters, work that addresses pressing environmental challenges.

FAMU’s Carswell says the path to military service wasn’t always clear. “It wasn’t something I initially wanted to do as a kid,” she reflected. A friend’s experience at the Air Force Academy sparked her interest, leading to a tour that changed her trajectory. “I fell in love with the idea of serving my country, doing something bigger than myself, ” she reflects.

Leadership development

At the Air Force Academy, Carswell distinguished herself as director of operations for her squadron, managing 100 cadets. This role proved foundational for her later academic success. “Moving around 100 people, getting them all to do one thing at the same time is very difficult,” she noted. These leadership skills translated directly to her research work, where collaboration and precise timing were crucial.

Her military service also included a significant role in the Academy’s diversity and inclusion program, where she worked to integrate new perspectives across units. This experience enhanced her ability to work with diverse research teams and approach problems from multiple angles.

FAMU’s innovation in research

Under the mentorship of Professor Rufina Alamo, a respected figure in polymer science, Carswell’s research broke new ground in understanding material fabrication processes. “Her focus and philosophy were more so on the whole project of how these smaller things we see in the materials affect the larger scale when we take it to industry,” Carswell explained. This attention to detail proved crucial in her research success.

When faced with research challenges, Carswell’s approach exemplified scientific curiosity. “When we first conducted the initial melt processing, we were actually quite confused,” she said. “So, we got curious, and we’re like, ‘Well, let’s just put something that’s a little simpler together and see what happens.’ ”

HBCU legacy and future impact

FAMU, Carswell’s HBCU choice for her graduate studies, was influenced by both personal history and institutional excellence. Coming from a family of HBCU graduates, including her father, an electrical engineer from Tuskegee University, she sought out an HBCU program in her field. FAMU stood out among the only three HBCUs offering programs in materials science and engineering.

“I have a very long family history of HBCU graduates,” Carswell noted. “When I wanted to go for my second degree, I looked for an HBCU.” Her success opens doors for future generations of underrepresented students in STEM fields. She emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities: “It doesn’t really matter where you come from… any opportunity that’s given to you, no matter how small it may or may not be, take it because you don’t know where it’s going to lead you.”

Looking ahead

As she moves forward in her career, Carswell remains humble about her historic achievement. “It is truly a testament to my family, my friends, all my mentors in and out of the Air Force, my mentors at the College of Engineering and FAMU,” she reflected. “They are the reasons why I’m standing here today.”

Through her achievements in military leadership, academic excellence, and pioneering research, Carswell exemplifies the potential for excellence when determination meets opportunity. Her groundbreaking accomplishment at FAMU not only marks a historic first but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of STEM scholars from underrepresented communities.

Her message to aspiring STEM students is clear: “Lean on your support system, no matter what that may look like… That’s what’s going to get you to your ultimate goal.”

This article was crafted using AI to transform an extensive interview with Second Lt. Briona Carswell into a concise narrative while preserving the integrity of her historic achievement.