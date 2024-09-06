PepsiCo invests in HBCUs to bridge the STEM gap for Black students

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering Black students, PepsiCo has announced a significant donation to several HBCUs. This initiative is part of their Taste of Tomorrow campaign, which seeks to address the underrepresentation of Black professionals in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Addressing the STEM workforce gap

Currently, Black professionals make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. To combat this disparity, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are investing $350,000 in financial support and resources for HBCUs. Over the next four months, the company will allocate $250,000 in scholarships for STEM students across nine HBCUs, including: Benedict College, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Central University and Prairie View A&M University.

This funding will support students for the 2025 academic year, with applications for the Taste of Tomorrow scholarship open from Sept. 9 through Dec. 2.

Enhancing STEM programs

In addition to scholarships, PepsiCo is providing $100,000 to Florida A&M University and Prairie View A&M University to enhance their STEM programs. This funding will also facilitate a research and development educational workshop series on HBCU campuses, further advancing STEM education initiatives.

The financial challenges of HBCUs

Historically Black Colleges and Universities face significant financial challenges due to a combination of historical, economic and systemic factors. Established during a time of racial segregation, HBCUs have historically received less funding compared to predominantly white institutions. This funding disparity has resulted in long-term financial disadvantages.

Research indicates that in 2021, the endowment per full-time student for public HBCUs was approximately 50% of that for public non-HBCUs. For private institutions, the average endowment per full-time student at HBCUs is about 21% of that at non-HBCUs. Many HBCUs rely heavily on state funding, which can be uneven or insufficient.

PepsiCo’s commitment to diversity

PepsiCo’s donation aims to support students in enrolling in STEM-related courses and to help HBCUs enhance their existing programs. Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development at PepsiCo, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting diverse talent and providing students with the resources needed to thrive in their careers.

Apply for the Taste of Tomorrow scholarship

Students interested in applying for the Taste of Tomorrow scholarship can find more information on the application process. This initiative not only aims to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce in STEM but also drives innovation and progress in the food industry.

PepsiCo’s investment in HBCUs is a significant step towards bridging the gap in STEM representation for Black students. By providing scholarships and enhancing educational programs, the company is fostering a new generation of leaders who will contribute to a more equitable workforce.