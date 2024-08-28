Spelman College launches groundbreaking digital tool for Black women in STEM

Spelman College is set to revolutionize the representation of Black women in STEM with a new digital tool, thanks to a generous $5 million donation from Google. This innovative platform aims to centralize data on the contributions of Black women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The vision behind the tool

The initiative began over two years ago when the leadership advisory board of Spelman’s Center of Excellence recognized a significant gap in data regarding Black women in STEM. This realization sparked a commitment to create a comprehensive digital hub that would highlight their achievements and contributions.

Google’s impactful contribution

In 2022, Google awarded Spelman College its largest single grant in history, enabling the development of the Spelman College Virtual Hub. This platform is designed to not only celebrate Black women in STEM but also provide accessible data for students, researchers and policymakers.

Features of the Spelman College Virtual Hub

The virtual hub includes: comprehensive data on Black women in STEM, links to stories and resources related to women in the field, access to research articles authored by Black women and future plans to include data on Latina and Indigenous women in STEM.

Currently in the prototype stage, the hub will allow users to select prewritten questions to access quantitative and qualitative data in a user-friendly format.

Collaborative efforts for success

A dedicated team of engineers, product managers and designers from Google worked pro bono to develop the dashboard. Their collaboration has laid the groundwork for a platform that aims to shift the narrative surrounding Black women in STEM.

Future enhancements

As the project evolves, Spelman plans to incorporate artificial intelligence tools to automate updates on statistics and create lists of relevant conferences and networking events. The beta version is currently available for feedback from students and faculty before its public launch.

With the Spelman College Virtual Hub, the institution is not only championing Black women in STEM but also paving the way for future generations. This initiative promises to empower and inspire, ensuring that the contributions of Black women in these fields are recognized and celebrated.