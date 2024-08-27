Siobhan Ollivierre highlights GirlTrek’s mission to empower Black women

At the Sisters with Superpowers event, Siobhan Ollivierre, representing GirlTrek, delivered an empowering message that celebrated the transformative power of sisterhood and health within the Black community. Speaking on behalf of GirlTrek’s founders, T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, Ollivierre emphasized the organization’s mission to increase the life expectancy of Black women by ten years through a collective movement of health justice. She invited everyone to join GirlTrek by downloading their app, taking a walk, and becoming part of a community dedicated to living healthier, more fulfilled lives. Her words resonated with the audience, reinforcing the importance of self-care and solidarity in achieving lasting health and wellness results.

Here is her speech:

Greetings, everyone. I bring you greetings from GirlTrek. My name is Siobhan Ollivierre, and it is my pleasure and honor to thank you on behalf of T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison. Girl Trek’s superpower is sisterhood. We walk, talk, and solve problems together. Walking is an essential part of every Black woman’s self-care toolkit.

GirlTrek’s mission is to unleash a mass movement of health justice by increasing the life expectancy of Black women by ten years. GirlTrek supports the woman who walks solo, those who walk with crews, those who organize others, and other supporters of the movement to live their healthiest, most fulfilled lives. We encourage everyone to download our new Girl Trek app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

You can take a walk with us. You can lace up your sneakers and walk out your front door. On the app, users can keep track of their walks and also join the movement of do-gooders who are walking to save lives. I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge and celebrate the women I speak of who are here today.

Let’s give a hand to the Girl Trek members at the table in front of us, and thank you for this great honor.

