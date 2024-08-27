Benita Thompson-Byas shares her superpowers of fortitude, faith and contentment

At the Sisters with Superpowers event, Benita Thompson-Byas , a distinguished leader in the business world and key figure behind Thompson Hospitality, took the stage to share her journey and the superpowers that have guided her through 32 years of challenges and successes. In a heartfelt and thoughtful speech, Thompson-Byas highlighted the importance of fortitude, faith and contentment, explaining how these qualities have not only driven her professional achievements but also shaped her approach to leadership and life. Her words served as a powerful reminder of the resilience, spirituality and gratitude that are essential in navigating both personal and professional landscapes.

Here is her speech:

Good afternoon. What a tough act to follow. This is outside of my comfort zone, so excuse me for having something prepared. But thank you, rolling out organization, for this recognition. A special thanks to my friend and former Jack and Jill mom, Cara Everett, for continuing to encourage me.

It’s a privilege to stand before you today to talk briefly about what I consider to be my three superpowers: fortitude, faith and contentment. I’m sure all of you exhibit these qualities in your own right. Fortitude is the strength that has sustained me through 32 years of challenges and triumphs with Thompson Hospitality, our family-owned business. In moments of doubt, fortitude has been my anchor, reminding me that persistence and hard work can transform obstacles into opportunities.

Faith has been a guiding light, illuminating the way through uncertain times. While we’ve operated with vision and surrounded ourselves with many talented people, I’m always reminded of who I am and whose I am. I know God has had His hand on me the entire way. It is faith that has nurtured our growth, taking our company to nearly a billion-dollar enterprise.

It is faith and fortitude that have helped us achieve such a milestone. Contentment is the third component — often misunderstood as complacency, but they are very, very different. Contentment is about appreciating the journey, finding joy in the present moment and being grateful for what we have right now. It’s about acknowledging that we’re doing our best and that every step forward is a victory in itself.

This aspect of my approach has allowed me to maintain balance, lead with empathy and compassion and create an environment where everyone can thrive. I’m deeply grateful for this recognition, and I hope we can continue to inspire, uplift and lead with grace.

Thank you.

