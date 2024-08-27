Adjoa Asamoah highlights strategic coalitions in advancing racial equity

At the Sisters with Superpowers event, Adjoa Asamoah — a renowned racial equity strategist and advocate — delivered a powerful and succinct speech that emphasized the importance of leveraging cultural intelligence and coalition building to advance the quality of life for African people worldwide. Asamoah, known for her impactful work with the Crown X movement and the Biden-Harris campaign, proudly spoke of her superpower — creating strategic coalitions that challenge and change the rules to foster real progress for the African diaspora. Her words resonated with the audience, highlighting the significance of collective action in the ongoing fight for racial equity.

Here is her speech:

Greetings, good people.

Okay, so if my name doesn’t give it away, I am African. You saw us march out there to take our Delta photo, and I pledged all the way back in the day. All of that is to say that greetings are very important to me. So, I’m going to say it again:

Greetings, good people.

All right, now we are talking. As shared, I am Dr. Adjoa Asamoah. I am extremely proud to do work that genuinely advances racial equity.

I am someone who definitely leverages shared cultural intelligence and behavioral insights to create campaigns such as the Crown X movement. In addition, I worked on the Biden-Harris campaign that delivered Madam VP because we have work to do sisters.

In terms of how I leverage an understanding of history and the construction of race, that informs what it is I do. But genuinely, my superpower is creating strategic coalitions that move the needle when it comes to improving the quality of life for African people, whether you were born on the continent or right here in the U.S. That is genuinely my superpower. I am known for challenging and changing the rules, but I can also follow the instructions of Black women.

You said to be brief, so that is it for me. Thank you so much sisters.

