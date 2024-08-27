At the Sisters with Superpowers event, Alotta Taylor, Ph.D. , a dedicated leader within the National Council of Negro Women, delivered an inspiring speech that underscored the significance of faith, relationship building, and community engagement. Taylor reflected on her journey, from taking a bold risk by moving to Washington, D.C., to the impact of influential mentors like Dr. Dorothy Height. She shared her belief in the power of coalition building and her commitment to being a peacemaker in her work. With a passionate call to action, Taylor urged the audience to support and vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. Her heartfelt words resonated with the audience, highlighting the critical role of faith and relationships in creating positive change.

National Council of Negro Women — I am the vice chair, so thank you for that. I want to first give honor to God, from whom all my blessings flow. I am so grateful for all of His contributions in my life. I also want to say congratulations to all the honorees, all the other sisters in the house, because I have met some amazing women today… I just love all of you. ...

I think I would have to say my superpower, like most, is faith. Faith in God. I learned early on that I could do all things through Him. He makes all things possible. And because of Him, I have been willing to take risks.

I moved from Houston, Texas, to Washington, D.C. on a one-year assignment and ended up staying here. I knew no one when I came, and that was back in 1982. So that lets you know I was willing to take a risk. It paid off. From there, I have been able to get involved and have people in my life that made a difference, like Dr. Dorothy Height and many others.

I would say [another] superpower is relationship building. I believe in relationship building. I believe in coalition building. Through that, I’ve been able to connect people from intergenerational and intercultural organizations that make a difference in our community. And I think that’s a blessing in itself.

So my prayer every night is, “God, let me be a peacemaker.” My girlfriend way back then would say I was a troublemaker. But I really pray to be a peacemaker here. And I think, too, that has been a blessing.

And I would just say thank you again, Mr. Munson, and rolling out, for this incredible recognition. I am incredibly grateful and humbled. And I would say, let’s get out and vote, and let’s get Vice President Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States. Thank you very much.

See more Sisters With Superpowers speeches here:

Adjoa Asamoah highlights strategic coalitions in advancing racial equity

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett went to the trap house to get votes

Benita Thompson-Byas shares her superpowers of fortitude, faith and contentment

Vicki Miles reflects on legacy, faith, and fortitude at SWS event

Georgette Dixon shares her journey and superpowers of faith and curiosity

Siobhan Ollivierre highlights GirlTrek’s mission to empower Black women

Cora Masters Barry reflects on Black women’s resilience and power at SWS event