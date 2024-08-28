Munson Steed delivers powerful closing speech at Sisters with Superpowers event

In a rousing closing speech at the Sisters with Superpowers event, Munson Steed, CEO of rolling out, addressed the audience with a powerful message of unity, strength and determination. Steed’s speech highlighted the importance of controlling the narrative, particularly for Black women, whom he described as being at the forefront of change and leadership. He urged everyone in attendance to embrace their power, celebrate their achievements, and resist any doubts that might undermine their progress. With a call to action to stay the course and ensure victory in the face of challenges, Steed’s words served as an inspiration and a directive for the future.

Here is his speech:

Well, thanks to everybody in the room. I really want to say thank you.

Thanks to all the sponsors. Thanks for making it special. It wouldn’t have been anything without all of you.



The one thing I want you to remember is to brag about what you’ve done today. Make sure that you tell all your friends that you hung out and had brunch with [the likes of Benita Thompson-Byas of Thompson Hospitality, a billion-dollar company] … I don’t know how many of you have been in a room with a Black company and a Black woman who can see [those figures]. You know, it ain’t a seven-figure game. She’s got double commas. So, she can spend some commas, and she does in supporting us. When you hear a Black woman is running a billion-dollar company, we should clap loud. It’s not pandering. It’s claiming our greatness.

I mean, I want you to understand what you’ve experienced. I want you to brag when you leave. And I want you to have all your bragging points together when you think of it.

[Jokingly referring to Janice Mathis] … I really can’t stand this other sister. She is like the worst person in the world. I used to come [to Chicago’s Pennsylvania Avenue a lot] … There’s only one building that Black people own on Pennsylvania Avenue. Only one. Me being a publisher and coming in, at one point, [Janice] was working for this man called [Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder of Rainbow/PUSH]. I’m a publisher, and I’m getting access, and PUSH has invited me [into the building], and this woman, Janice Mathis … “attorney” Janice Mathis … she cussed me out and hurt my feelings … Another friend of hers was a whisperer, and she said, “Don’t pay attention to her; just stick with her.” So then I found myself sitting in the room with Janice during the pandemic through all of this. And I want to say thanks, Janice, because you have been a gift to the NCNW. Before you pass the torch, [I want to say] some of us stay too long.

We stay too long. We’ll never pass the torch to another young Black girl. And you’ve done that. You’ve supported. But the other thing … [is back then, when Joe Biden was running for office] Janice was sitting there saying, “ … We’re getting ready to tell ‘this man’ who he’s going to have for vice president.”

And I’m looking at her like, “You think so?” She said, “I’m telling you what we’re getting ready to do.” My mouth was open, and I [jokingly] realized that I wasn’t certain that I wanted to pick up the narrative that she was putting down. And I want to say we’re in a moment where I don’t want you to repeat any narrative that supports anybody but [Vice President Kamala Harris for president of the United States].

Do not repeat anything that they say. … We’re in that particular moment that you have to hypnotize yourself. Every other Black person you talk to, say, “Don’t doubt God.” Like, if you can’t stand up right now and believe, then you’ve lost the fact that we’ve done so much more …

They don’t want all of you young people to know you’re supposed to get paid. You’re supposed to take up space in these rooms. You’re supposed to know that you are a young billionaire in training — you came to a training here. … You have all your superpowers, and you’re prepared, and your pedigree is already in your heart.

So I don’t want you all to think that rolling out doesn’t appreciate you. We’ve given you artwork, so you don’t have to wonder if you … can pass it on. It ain’t like the trophies. I just closed down my dad’s house [and found] a bunch of plaques. I’m like, “Now, what do I do with this?” It ain’t cute. But I just want you to know how much we appreciate you.

We’ve got to run. We’ve got to vote. We’ve got to resist the doubt that we can be victorious. We’ve got to reset. Don’t get tired … till we finish this race. We’ve got to be victorious. You’ve got to believe it. But control the narrative. Correct every person that you hear wanting to repeat somebody else’s narrative for us.

Do not repeat other people’s narratives. So, no matter what you do, know that rolling out loves you. Thanks to my team, Cara, Jaye, Kevin, to all of you, to such a wonderful place. I bragged all week long that I was hanging out with billionaires and [congresswomen] …

I want you to know we thank you. I’m so proud of everybody here. Anybody that I didn’t mention, charge it to my heart. Obviously, I know you are dynamic women …

There’s this young sister who works in the press department at the White House … I’ve been in the media business for 25 years [and] President Joe Biden gave more Black media access. … She’s running all the press for outreach to Black media. I want you to know there are changes happening, and I want all of us to be a part of it. We’re counting on her. She’s just an example of the future. It is bright.

Thank you for coming and being here. … Keep the faith. Yeah, we’ve got 99 days to keep the faith [for the presidential election]. Convert everybody that you see. Do not leave them without it.

I really want you to know how much we love you, but I need everybody controlling the narrative. … Do not doubt we will win. I’m Munson Steed. Thank you so much for coming.

