HBCU Honors Honoree, Dr. Larry Johnson, on Supporting Blacks in STEM

In the pantheon of Black innovation, Dr. Lonnie Johnson stands as a colossus—part inventor, part visionary, and entirely committed to dismantling barriers in science and technology. Best known for creating the iconic Super Soaker water gun, Johnson’s true legacy extends far beyond childhood memories, reaching into the critical realm of renewable energy and STEM education.

A Tuskegee University alumnus, Johnson embodies the transformative power of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), using his platform to champion educational opportunities for Black students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. “HBCUs uniquely provide a sense of identity and self-confidence,” Johnson explains, his voice resonating with passion. “In majority environments, students might feel disconnected. But these institutions weave Black students into the broader fabric of American innovation.”

His approach to nurturing future scientists is both pragmatic and inspirational. At his Atlanta laboratory, Johnson Research and Development Company, Johnson runs a STEM program engaging students across Georgia. The program focuses on robotics, computer programming, and virtual reality. The program is a hands-on learning experience that nurtures curiosity and builds confidence.

“Curiosity is the magic,” Johnson says, leaning into what he calls his primary motivational tool. “Perseverance transforms that curiosity into breakthrough innovations. “This philosophy has driven Johnson’s remarkable career. From dismantling his sister’s doll as a child to developing cutting-edge renewable energy technologies, his journey exemplifies relentless intellectual pursuit.

Currently, Johnson is revolutionizing sustainable energy through groundbreaking work in geothermal technology and solid-state batteries. His most audacious vision? Addressing environmental challenges and industrial transformation. “We resist change,” Johnson observes, reflecting on humanity’s complex relationship with technological progress. “But curiosity and progressiveness are ultimately what drive human advancement.”

For Black students considering STEM careers, Johnson offers unequivocal encouragement. “Don’t let temporary setbacks convince you that you’re incapable,” he advises. “Every failure is merely a learning experience on the path to innovation.”

Through his multiple initiatives—Johnson Research, JTEC Energy, Johnson Energy Storage, and the Johnson STEM Activity Center —he’s creating ecosystems that support emerging Black scientists and engineers. As the technology landscape continues evolving, Dr. Lonnie Johnson remains a beacon—illuminating pathways for future innovators and proving that curiosity, coupled with unwavering determination, can indeed change the world.

To read more about Dr. Johnson’s innovations and programs, please visit:

https://johnsonrd.com/johnson-rd/

https://jtecenergy.com/

https://johnsonstem.com/

https://johnson-realestate.com/contact-us/

Please click the link above to watch the full interview.

The article was edited using AI technology.