What FAMU’s campus meant to Luh Tyler (video)

Luh Tyler was shaped by an HBCU. The artist grew up in Tallahassee, Florida, near two major universities.

He frequently appears as a guest performer and popular pep rally participant at Florida State University and Florida A&M University. One of the schools, however, set the scene for the music video that changed his life. On Oct. 29, 2022, the FAMU Rattlers hosted Arkansas-Pine Bluff for its annual homecoming game.

“Everybody in the city pops out for FAMU’s homecoming,” Tyler told UPROXX in March 2023. “Yeah, my people used to take me out there.”

FAMU’s official homecoming concert lineup included Latto, City Girls, Saucy Santana, and Seddy Hendrinx. However, few people knew rap’s next viral star was filming his breakout moment on the same premises. Tyler was 16 when he filmed the “Law & Order” music video that weekend on FAMU’s campus. It was a song he recorded on his iPhone. Tyler wore a Florida State letterman jacket as he showed off his grills and smoked behind Bragg Memorial Stadium. Homecoming attendees supported local vendors, while others socialized, tailgated, or walked inside to watch the game.

Tyler also shot the music video at nearby campus locations, like Gutherie’s, a 10-minute drive from the university. Education has always been important to Tyler because his parents both worked in a building at FSU.

The shock value of a teenager with a baby face moving around a town like a grown man cannot be understated. Add that with a smooth flow over a calm beat sampling one of America’s most popular television shows, and you get the viral moment that was the “Law & Order” music video.

The video was released less than a month after FAMU’s homecoming and now has over 41 million views.

Two standout moments from the song were when Tyler said “Tennessee” by referring to West Tennessee Street in Tallahassee and when the then 16-year-old asked himself if he’d rather be with a Jayda Wayda or Rubi Rose, two of social media’s most sought-after women.

The single took Tyler’s career to the next level. Afterward, he worked with acts like Tony Shhnow, an underground influence evident in his sound.

Tyler is now featured on songs with Big Sean, Fabolous, Kodak Black, Bossman Dlow, TiaCorine, Latto, Anycia, BabyDrill, Sugarhill Ddot, Skilla Baby and BabyTron. He recently released his debut project, Mr. Skii, which features Black, Veeze, Bossman Dlow, BLP Kosher, and Trapland Pat.

Tyler has also been compared to OJ Da Juiceman, the Atlanta legend who also raps with a smooth flow. Juiceman said he’d heard the comparisons before and told The Progress Report he liked Tyler after looking him up and checking up some of his music. When Tyler saw Juiceman’s reaction, he laughed and told the same podcast he’d work with Juiceman in the future if the opportunity presented itself. He said he wasn’t familiar with his music, but definitely has heard his rap name before. Then, he said he’d heard of Juiceman’s classic “Make tha Trap Say Aye” single.

Tyler also received a co-sign from Erykah Badu for freestyling over “On & On.” His calm flow over the classic laidback instrumental is a perfect marriage. The idea to rap over the beat came from 6LACK, who initially covered it in 2017.

“Approved,” Badu commented on Instagram, followed by four fire emojis.

Tyler briefly spoke to rolling out after his performance at Revolt’s “Back in Session HBCU Tour 2024, Sponsored by Verizon” in Atlanta on Sept. 6.

Growing up in Tallahassee, how did FAMU, HBCU, and college culture in general influence you?

I just always looked and saw the college kids having fun. College looked fun [growing up].

What was tonight’s show like for you?

It was fun. I peeped a girl on the right side of the crowd. Man, she knew every song. Legitimately, yeah.