Saxophonist Kirk Whalum’s ‘Epic Cool’ journey with jazz

What should people be listening for when they are listening to your creativity and the journey that you’re taking them on?

Well, thank you for putting me loosely in a category with the great Pharoah Sanders, and allow me to say that Pharoah was the manifestation of something that happens when the divine, although not obligated, is pleased to join us in the creative progress process. In other words, not so much us representing God, but God taking part in what we do. So when people are impacted by our music spiritually, sometimes it goes without them kind of knowing what’s going on, ‘Why do I feel better, or what am I feeling?’

Can you share your first experience seeing Pharoah Sanders?

I want to just quickly say that the first time I heard Pharoah Sanders, I was about 22, and he was playing at a little jazz club in Houston. I was at an HBCU called Texas Southern, but I went to that club, and I was just riveted. I saw, and I still stick to the story at 66, I saw what I would consider to be the first and only miracle I ever saw happen, and that was that he was playing this thing, he was just going crazy going, and in that moment, I will swear to you today in 2025, he took his mouth off the mouthpiece, and the sound kept going, and then he put his mouth back on there. So, in other words, to say that what you in your introduction, talking about the spiritual core of this music, Pharoah Sanders literally did that, and I saw it.

How do you view the spiritual aspects of jazz?

The resonance of the bowl, because he was way into the Eastern mysticism, and it’s something that I’m into now. I’m a Christian, I’m actually Catholic, but the mystic part of it, in other words, the mystics who wrote so eloquently about the fact that the reason they call it faith, is because you can’t prove it, it’s not empirical, but you can prove it when you put your instrument in your mouth, you bring God on the scene. And I always say we can break and enter into people’s soul, especially as instrumental musicians without they don’t have any recourse. In other words, you don’t have an alarm system to keep me out, Pharoah could get in your soul, but the good thing is that he wasn’t in there to steal anything, he was in there to deposit something of beauty, of meaning, of worth.