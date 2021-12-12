Megan Thee Stallion now has a Grammy and a college degree

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion is finishing up her phenomenal 2021 year with a record-breaking song, a Grammy Award and now a college degree.

The Houston-born hip-hop heavyweight was in a state of bliss as the rapid-rhyming rapper graduated from Texas Southern University on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

“I’ll be graduating from my HBCU Texas Southern University this Saturday,” Megan Javon Ruth Pete told her 27 million Instagram followers. “I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

The new college grad couldn’t stop smiling and laughing as she walked across the stage to officially receive her diploma.

Thee Stallion said that despite her massive commercial success in music, it was of the utmost importance for her to get that diploma. She dedicated her bachelor’s degree in health administration to her late grandmother and especially her late mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away in 2019 from brain cancer.

Earlier this year, when she could see the finish line, Megan took a moment to encourage her fans to have the perseverance to follow through on their goals.

My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time 👏🏽 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 12, 2021

Social media congratulated Megan on overcoming her adversities to accomplish her dreams yet again.

Megan Thee Stallion walks in with the other graduates of the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences #MeganTheeGraduate pic.twitter.com/Q25Rc9TMOS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2021

A graduate and a Grammy winner all in one year🙌🏾 #MeganTheeGraduate pic.twitter.com/NWE70OcG8i — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) December 11, 2021