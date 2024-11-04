Chevrolet showcases new electric vehicles at FAMU Homecoming

At FAMU‘s homecoming game on Nov. 2, General Motors and Chevrolet stole the show with their activation during the homecoming tailgate. It featured two of their latest EVs: the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS and the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST. A FAMU alumnus, Raquel Kelley, was enjoying the car, so rolling out caught up with her to find out her views on electric vehicles.

Why would you want to switch to an electric vehicle?

I think it’s fantastic to save on gas! I know they don’t use gasoline — and gas prices are going up everywhere — so that is very appealing. I know that now especially with most public charges, they make you pay but I’m sure I’d still save more paying for charges than gasoline.

What are some features that you love in electric vehicles?

I’ve seen some EVs with huge touchscreens and advanced driver assistance. Every Tesla I’ve been in has huge screens, so that’s definitely a plus. I like that both of Chevy’s cars have huge screens, too. I know some EVs have self-driving technology, so that would be convenient whenever I am a little tired or sleepy.

Did you know that EVs also tend to need less maintenance?

Yes, I think that’s a huge positive! I love hearing that I wouldn’t have to concern myself with routine oil changes and other engine troubles that gas cars usually deal with. Y’all know us women hate going to the mechanic by ourselves, so a car that requires us to do that less is a huge plus.

What was something surprising you learned today about electric vehicles?

How fast they could go. I thought that electric cars couldn’t accelerate like gas cars do or even hit high speeds honestly. I see the Silverado has over like 700 horsepower, and even though I don’t know exactly what that means, I know it is fast.

How do you feel about the charging up of electric vehicles?

That would honestly be my biggest issue because I don’t own a home charger. I also don’t like idea of having to sit somewhere to charge for an hour or two because I love to go on road trips. So maybe finding an affordable home charger would squash that issue.