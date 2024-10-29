Corey Hawkins elevates star-studded cast in Amazon’s thrilling ‘Crime 101’

Amazon MGM Studios’ latest project Crime 101 has secured an impressive ensemble cast, with Corey Hawkins joining acclaimed actors Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro. The thriller, directed by Bart Layton, adapts Don Winslow’s compelling novella into what promises to be one of the most anticipated releases. Currently filming in Calabasas, California, the production has already generated significant buzz within the industry.

Behind the compelling narrative

While specific plot details remain confidential, the story draws from Winslow’s original novella about Davis, an experienced jewel thief planning his final heist along the Pacific Coast Highway. The narrative unfolds as a suspenseful cat-and-mouse chase between the protagonist and LAPD Detective Lou Lubesnick. The adaptation’s creative direction under Layton’s vision suggests a fresh take on this gripping tale of crime and pursuit.

Production powerhouse

The film boasts an impressive lineup of producers:

Chris Hemsworth: Star and producer through Wild State

Ben Grayson: Wild State partner

Dimitri Doganis: RAW founder

Bart Layton: Director-producer

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner: Working Title

Shane Salerno: The Story Factory

Joely Fether: Executive producer from RAW

Hawkins’ rising trajectory

Hawkins continues to demonstrate his versatility as an actor, currently featuring in The Piano Lesson, scheduled for release in select theaters and Netflix on Nov. 22, 2024. This adaptation of August Wilson’s acclaimed play showcases Hawkins alongside a stellar cast including: John David Washington, Daniel Deadwyler, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Erykah Badu, Michael Potts and Skylar Aleece Smith.

Production momentum

As Crime 101 progresses through production, recent set photographs from Calabasas have captured Hawkins and Ruffalo in character, offering glimpses into the film’s atmospheric tension. Malcolm Washington’s direction, coupled with a screenplay co-written with Virgil Williams, suggests a sophisticated approach to this high-stakes narrative, promising audiences an engaging cinematic experience that balances suspense with compelling character development.