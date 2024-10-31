Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) hosts voter engagement events across GA

Atlanta, GA (October 31, 2024) – The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) is hosting a series of events across Georgia to inspire and galvanize voters. The advocacy organization put empowerment messages on a custom BMAC “It’s Your Fight…VOTE” Bus that will be making stops across Georgia to pick up voters, take them to the polls, and encourage a voting plan and early voting. BMAC continues to host raw and meaningful conversations along the way to highlight what matters most as we approach the upcoming election.

In line with a mission to use the power of music to create systemic change, the BMAC “It’s Your Fight… VOTE” Bus used the power of lyrics from music legends like James Brown, “Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud’; Queen Latitfah, “U.N.I.T.Y., love a black woman from Infinity to Infinity”; Kendrick Lamar, “I got loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA”; Public Enemy, “Fight the power, We’ve got to fight the powers that be”; Beyonce, “And when they carve my name inside the concrete, I pray it forever reads– freedom”; and Atlanta local Jeezy, “My president is Black, my Lambo’s blue”. The BMAC Voter bus also features a historical poster featuring Muhammad Ali and the slogan, “It’s Your Fight, Vote.”

The BMAC Voter Bus picked up student voters from across Georgia and brought them as special guests to a Harris for President Rally with featured speaker, President Barack Obama.

Georgia Student Voters attend Harris for President Georgia Rally

“BMAC is steadfast in our commitment to use the power of our voice to make positive, long lasting change. We chose the words of Artists who have moved the needle through music to adorn our bus and the image of the great truth teller, Muhammad Ali, to be the face of our bus as it moves through Georgia, fueled by the power of voters…It’s Our Fight…VOTE” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC CEO and President.

“Get out the vote and civic engagement series like the BMAC Celebration of Democracy Brunch are a natural extension of Black Music Action Coalition’s work supporting organizations and legislators committed to solutions to address the hardships disparately impacting marginalized communities. It’s important that we celebrate the voice we are given through democracy and especially the one we have through voting this election cycle with so much at stake on the ballot,” said Shay M. Lawson, BMAC Chair of Policy and Civic Engagement.

Past events as a part of the Voter Engagement series have included:

THE POWER OF THE STUDENT VOTE: BMAC kicked off their series of events by creating a BMAC and Music Artists branded bus to celebrate the power of the student vote. The BMAC Bus stopped at multiple spots to pick up students from Fort Valley State University, Kennesaw State, Georgia State, Savannah College of Art and Design, Clark Atlanta, Spelman, Morehouse. The students rode the bus which took them to the polls to vote in and around Atlanta, and outlying areas. Following this series, BMAC selected a list of 50 students to attend the Harris for President Rally on Thursday 10/24 via the BMAC Bus.

ONE MUSIC FEST: In partnership with “I Will Vote,” BMAC activated at ONE Music Fest to cultivate raw conversations around the upcoming election with influential artists, executives, and changemakers. They spoke with artists including Earth, Wind and Fire, Plies, Killer Mike, Leon Thomas, Keri Hilson, Sen Warnock, Destin Conrad, and Lloyd about why they are voting to inspire and educate undecided voters as they finalize their voting plans.

CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY BRUNCH AND PANEL: Timed to precede the Michelle Obama Voter Rally, BMAC hosted a Celebration of Democracy Brunch and Panel Discussion at Breakfast at Barney’s, which brought together a curated group of influencers, youth leaders, invested Artists, industry leaders as well as local community leaders and activists. Led by Kenny Burns (Serial Entrepreneur/ Investor and Author) and Shay M. Lawson Esq. (BMAC Chair of Policy and Civic Engagement), the brunch featured an engaging discussion with Brencia Berry (Political Director, Democratic National Committee), Niccara Campbell Wallace (Executive Director, Rolling Sea Action Fund), Alencia Johnson (Cultural Commentator, Author, Political Advisor, Sr. Advisor, Harris for President), and Phillana Williams (Director Atlanta Mayor’s Office Of Film, Entertainment & Nightlife) about the urgency of voting in 2024 and a call to action to make a plan to vote – and to spread the word.

THE RIDE CONTINUES With October 31 the last day of early voting in Georgia, the BMAC bus will but out all day offering rides to voters to the polls

Up next, BMAC will join recording artist Omeretta on Election Day where the BMAC Bus will be taking people to the polls in Zone 3 area of Atlanta.

These initiatives build on BMAC’s successful events that use the power of music to shine a light on the truth, as well as legislative efforts that work towards longlasting policy change around social and racial justice. Recent efforts include the annual BMAC Gala which brought together music and activism to honor LL COOL J, Usher, BET, Live Nation, and Ivy McGregor; Acts I – III in cities across the country which hosted conversations around the manufactured myth of country music and white America based off BMAC’s ‘Three Chords and The Actual Truth’ report; BMAC’s Economic Justice Summit with UTA; as well as supporting policy change like the CREATE Art Act, NO FAKES Act, RAP ACT, and SAG-AFTRA’s Sound Recording Deal, among other initiatives.

For more information on BMAC’s efforts and impact, visit:

www.bmacoalition.org/impact-reports.

About Black Music Action Coalition:

Black Music Action Coalition (“BMAC”) works to create a unified force of action for racial equity and justice within the music industry and to use the power of our collective voice to improve communities and drive systemic change. BMAC advocates on behalf of Black artists, songwriters, producers, managers, agents, executives, and lawyers to create access, equity and opportunity for Black artists and industry professionals. BMAC works together with business leaders to hold companies accountable and ensure change takes root. BMAC works to drive policy change around social and racial justice and protection of artists with a focus on causes that directly impact Black people and Black communities. Regarding AI, BMAC advocates on behalf of a network of music managers, entertainment attorneys, and Black creatives as part of an ongoing fight for economic justice.

About Rolling Sea Action Fund:

Rolling Sea Action Fund celebrates the triumphant nature and diversity of the Black community while striving to make a resounding impact in the political landscape. We engage a wide spectrum of Black individuals, championing the strength, resilience, and mobilizing power of Black voters. Our focus areas include comprehensive voter education, grassroots connections through voter registration drives and community outreach, and advocacy for policies addressing unique challenges faced by Black communities. RSAF actively promotes civic engagement beyond electoral participation, encouraging community involvement and awareness of local issues. We collaborate with organizations, civil rights groups, faith-based communities, and businesses to amplify our impact. By supporting lawmakers, candidates, and policy agendas that align with our values, Rolling Sea Action Fund stands as a powerful voice for equity, social justice, and economic empowerment for Black voters.