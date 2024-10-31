Ray J faces Nicki Minaj about fight with Diddy’s sons at Halloween party

Ray J hopped on Instagram live with rap queen Nicki Minaj to explain what really popped off between him and Diddy’s sons outside a Halloween party that took place on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles.

The temperature was already at 10 as Queen Barbz was quick-tempered and frequently exhibited little patience for Ray J.

After tersely discussing other topics for a short time, Minaj broached the topic of Diddy’s sons and issued a warning to the “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star.

Minaj warns Ray J to get to the point

“Were you fighting in the club?” Minaj asked, to which Ray denied, but then quickly detoured to another topic until she lost her patience and interrupted him midstream.

“Ray J, Ray J. I will not only click on you before you finish their sentence, but I will block you. Okay? When I ask a question it’s to be answered. This is a court, sir,” Minaj barked at Ray J. ”You’ve been trying to get my attention, now you got it. Were you fighting in the club, yes or no?”

“No. We didn’t have a fight. We had a big argument right outside the club,” Ray J, who repeatedly responded to Minaj as if she were his parent, answered. “This time, I think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened, so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself.”

Ray J tells Minaj that he and Diddy’s sons talked it out later

“Even though I was talking s— and we were having a lot of crazy words, I was walking that way to avoid the issue. So that’s what happened, and it’s unfortunate,” Ray J continued. “What’s dope is that we all got on the phone, and we talked for about 35 minutes.”

The three Diddy sons — Christian and Justin Combs and Quincy Brown — reportedly pulled up on Ray J outside of Tara Electra’s Halloween party in Los Angeles. At the moment the situation could have escalated to violence, singer Chris Brown rolled up on the scene and stepped in between the two parties.

“They too young […] I tried to talk some sense into, like, what happened but luckily the homie Chris was here,” Ray J explained to Minaj.

As rolling out reported, the three men were looking to fight Ray J for the strong words he used against Diddy, who’s been indicted and arrested for alleged sex trafficking and prostitution. Back in June, Ray J told Shannon Sharpe there needed to be consequences for what Diddy had allegedly perpetrated against many people at his “freak-off” parties for decades.

“Everybody messes up, but we can’t be cool after that. It’s unforgivable; it’s too much,” Ray said on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

“There’s no room for that in this world that we’ve been working hard to get to […] That’s f—ing unacceptable. I’ve never, ever seen nothing like that in my life,” Ray continued on the podcast.

Ray J also suggested a brutal punishment for folks who committed the acts that Diddy is accused of.

“Bare knuckles, you know what I’m saying?” Ray J said. “The homie needs a public whipping. It’s the only way it’s gonna be right … 100 lashes … 1,000 lashes. That would help.”