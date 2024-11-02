Halloween is a time for creativity and fun, but for influencer Kayla Nicole, it became a double-edged sword. This year, she decided to pay homage to singer Ciara by recreating looks from the iconic music video for “Ride,” which celebrates its 15th anniversary. While some fans applauded her effort, others criticized her for past comments about Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson.

Ciara’s timeless glamor

Ciara, who originally released “Ride” on her album Basic Instinct, surprised fans by showcasing her enduring beauty and style. She donned a black bathing suit paired with a luxurious floor-length fur coat, reminiscent of her look in the video. Sharing her outfit on Instagram, she playfully captioned it, “Still doing it,” accompanied by a winking emoji and a black heart.

Kayla Nicole’s recreation

In a series of posts, Kayla Nicole mirrored Ciara’s style, sporting a black one-piece swimsuit, a fur coat, and even incorporating some of the original choreography from the video. Her captions, such as “Ciara…..uh huuuhhhhh!” hinted at her awareness of the stir her homage would create.

Mixed reactions from fans

While some fans enjoyed the playful tribute, others took to social media to express their discontent. Comments on her posts ranged from playful banter to outright criticism. One user noted the coincidence of both women having the same idea, while another praised Kayla for her boldness, saying, “You ain’t have to break the internet like this thooooooooo.” However, on Twitter, the mood shifted, with many Ciara fans expressing annoyance at Kayla’s choice to dress as the singer.

“Wait, Kayla Nicole dressed up as Teyana Taylor to be spiteful because she was sleeping with Iman,” tweeted one user. “Now she’s dressed up as Ciara. Lord girl. Don’t even play. Russell would never. He better never.”

Another humorous tweet suggested that if Ciara were aware of Kayla’s costume, she might have a strong reaction: “If I’m Ciara I’m slapping Russell out his sleep. No questions asked.” This highlights the playful yet contentious nature of celebrity culture and fandom.

Kayla’s past controversies

Kayla Nicole’s Halloween costume is not without its complications. Earlier this month, she stirred controversy by admitting on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast that she had dressed as her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend for Halloween after their breakup. This revelation resurfaced old photos of her in a costume reminiscent of Taylor’s look from Kanye West’s “Fade” music video, leading to further scrutiny of her intentions.

In her podcast appearance, Kayla shared her heartbreak after being dumped via text by her then-boyfriend, NBA player Iman Shumpert, who later began dating Taylor. This history has led to skepticism about her current homage to Ciara, with many questioning her motives.

Ciara’s supporters respond

Despite the backlash, Ciara’s fans have rallied to defend her and her marriage to Wilson. The couple, who have been together since 2015 and share four children, have never been involved in any verified cheating scandals. Supporters have pointed out Kayla’s past tweets criticizing Ciara and Russell’s relationship, further complicating her tribute.

“Tell her to save it. I remember that tweet about Ciara and Russell Wilson ‘force-feeding their love,’ ” one critic commented. “Kayla Nicole still weird to me.”

As the Halloween festivities wind down, the conversation surrounding Kayla Nicole’s tribute to Ciara continues to spark debate. Whether viewed as a genuine homage or a misguided attempt at relevance, it serves as a reminder of the complexities of celebrity culture and the passionate responses it can evoke.