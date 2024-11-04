Freshmen at FAMU discuss their first college semester

They say no one does homecoming like Florida A&M University (FAMU), and that might be true. FAMU’s homecoming was energetic from the tailgate through the game and beyond. The celebration never stopped. Rolling out caught up with freshmen tailgaters Kazuri, Kendall and Savannah, along with two friends who don’t attend FAMU, to discuss their first year.

Why did you choose to attend FAMU?

Savannah: I chose FAMU because I love the atmosphere. It feels like a family here. I’m from Atlanta, so it’s pretty different from where I come from. I like it here. It’s nice.

Kazuri: So I’m actually all the way from New Jersey and I chose FAM because I wanted to be in the South. And literally exactly what she said, the atmosphere, like it’s a family here for four generations.

Kendall: I chose FAMU because my family went here for four generations. I love it so far.

Why was it important to attend an HBCU?

Kazuri: So for me, I’m a computer science major and honestly I just wanted to see Black people in my classes. As a girl, I already knew I was going into a male-dominated profession and I wanted to see Black people.

Savannah: Yeah, well, my whole family is HBCU-based, starting with my great great grandfather, great grandmother, all the way down to me. So it pretty much was a no brainer why I choose an HBCU.

Kendall: I chose an HBCU because I love to be surrounded by my beautiful Black queens and brothers. And honestly, the environment is just so much better and it’s just, it feels like a home here.

How would you describe your first homecoming?

Kazuri: I love it so far.

Savannah: You know my family’s HBCU-based so I’ve seen better homecomings through them. This is my first one, so I can’t really say too much, but I think it could be better.

Kendall: It’s sort of early still. We’re gonna see how the night goes. It’s still a good environment. Everybody’s so nice and friendly and open. So I like that.