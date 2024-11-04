Monisha Brown: I am here with the DJ Littyy. How have you been princess?

DJ Littyy: I’ve been good. I’ve been busy. I’m still doing school and balancing DJing. It’s been going great. I had recent DJ gigs doing teen empowerment, teen businesses and events like that. It has been going great. And, everyone loves me, of course.

Monisha Brown: Of course. Honey, you are all the things great. You give me what I call “hope for tomorrow.” I will say you are incredibly talented. Tell the audience about your role with the Harris-Walz campaign.

DJ Littyy: Well, for the Harris campaign, I was contacted by my mentor, DJ Lovely. She is the one who taught me how to DJ. She runs a female DJ company called, She’s a DJ Entertainment. She also has a DJ Academy for kids. That is how I first started.

Monisha Brown: How old are you? We need to let the folks know how old you are, or how young you are. Let me say it that way.

DJ Littyy: I am 15 years old.

Monisha Brown: What grade are you in DJ Littyy?

DJ Littyy: I am in ninth grade. I am a freshman in high school.

Monisha Brown: Girl, the world is yours. Okay? Again, I am so impressed with you. When we met, I was hosting a rally for the North Fulton Democrats, and you were the DJ for the day. Did you have a playlist that the campaign gave you with certain songs? Tell me how you picked the play list.

DJ Littyy: Some of the songs they did tell me to play; but, I also picked on my own, too. Most of the songs consisted of women empowerment and songs to bring in all the enthusiasm.

Monisha Brown: How does that feel, at 15 years old, to see a Black woman at the top the game? What does that do for you as a 15-year-old Black young woman?

DJ Littyy: I just think it is very historic. It is very inspiring knowing that it’s a Black woman running for president. Maybe I could be the next one. I also feel like it is very long overdue. To see a Black woman run for president and, challenging the norms and the stereotypes, means a lot. It means so much. It just signals possibilities not only for me, but future generations, too. It is a reminder of what she says: “We’re not going back.”

Monisha Brown: When you talk with your friends, is this normal for you all to see this type of empowerment?

DJ Littyy: We do talk about it. We think it is wild. You know? This our first time having a Black woman run for president. When I talk about it with my friends, they seem so ecstatic and excited because this is just something that has never happened before. We just think Kamala is the best candidate.

Monisha Brown: What is that one song on the campaign trail that is a hit every time you play it?

DJ LIttyy: It has to be Beyonce. “Freedom” by Beyonce.

Monisha Brown: I knew it. In case someone wants to find you or hire you, how do they get in touch with you? And, since you are a minor, I must mention that your social media handles and digital platforms are managed by your mother.

DJ Littyy: My Instagram handle is @therealdjlittyy and my email address is [email protected]. My website is www.DJLittyy.com.

To learn more about DJ Littyy, please visit her website at: www.DJLitty.com.

To view the full interview, please visit: https://vimeo.com/1026292834?share=copy