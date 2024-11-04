Powerhouse programs headline dynamic college basketball opening day

College basketball tips off Monday with several ranked matchups, marking an unusually competitive start to the season amid clear championship favorites in both divisions.

In men’s basketball, preseason polls and analysts favor:

– No. 2 Kansas, bolstered by Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson

– No. 1 Duke, featuring freshman sensation Cooper Flagg and a talented recruiting class

– No. 3 Purdue, aiming to build on last season’s tournament success with a revamped roster

The women’s championship conversation centers on three dominant programs:

– No. 1 South Carolina, where Dawn Staley seeks to add a fourth national title to her program’s legacy

– No. 2 UConn, with Paige Bueckers returning from injury

– No. 3 USC, led by sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins who dominated as a freshman with 27.1 points per game.

The day’s premier contest features No. 6 Gonzaga facing No. 8 Baylor at 11:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The programs meet for the first time since their 2021 national championship game, with both teams integrating key transfers into their lineups.

Women’s basketball takes center stage in Paris as No. 3 USC meets No. 20 Ole Miss at noon EST on ESPN. USC guard JuJu Watkins, who averaged 27.1 points last season, leads the Trojans against an emerging Rebels program.

The international doubleheader continues when No. 5 UCLA faces No. 17 Louisville at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The Bruins showcase center Lauren Betts, expected to fill the void left by recent graduations.

Duke’s highly touted freshman Cooper Flagg makes his collegiate debut when the No. 7 Blue Devils host Maine at 7 p.m. EST on ACC Network. The 6-foot-9 swingman faces his home state’s flagship university after an impressive showing with Team USA.

Defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina opens against Michigan at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT/truTV. The Gamecocks begin their title defense without star center Kamilla Cardoso but return a strong veteran core.

Key Opening Day Games (All times EST):

– No. 6 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Baylor, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

– No. 3 USC vs. No. 20 Ole Miss, noon, ESPN

– No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 17 Louisville, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

– No. 7 Duke vs. Maine, 7 p.m., ACC Network

– No. 1 South Carolina vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m., TNT/truTV

The schedule represents a shift from traditional season openers, which typically feature ranked teams against lesser opponents. This year’s slate includes three top-25 matchups and several programs with championship aspirations.