Top freshman poised to shine in 2024-25 college basketball season

The 2024-25 college basketball season is just around the corner, and it promises to be an exciting one, especially with the influx of new talent. This offseason has been particularly eventful, with numerous players transferring and a strong freshman class set to make their mark. As the spotlight shifts to these newcomers, many are already being touted as potential top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here’s a look at ten freshmen who are expected to shine this season.

Duke Blue Devils: Cooper Flagg

Flagg is arguably the most hyped recruit in recent college basketball history. Since reclassifying to join the Duke Blue Devils as a 17-year-old freshman, he has been projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Standing at 6’9″, Flagg is not only a versatile scorer but also an excellent passer and defender. His preseason performances have only fueled the hype, including a standout game where he scored 22 points against Arizona State.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper

Another name to watch is Bailey from Rutgers, who is known for his scoring prowess. At 6’9″ and 205 pounds, Bailey is an athletic wing who can take over games. In a recent exhibition against St. John’s, he showcased his skills by scoring 25 points, proving he can be a game-changer for the Scarlet Knights this season.

Joining Bailey at Rutgers is Harper, another top-three talent in the freshman class. As a point guard, Harper possesses a unique blend of control and scoring ability, which is rare for a freshman. He also impressed in his exhibition game, scoring 20 points and earning praise from notable coaches, indicating he could be one of the best players in college basketball this year.

Baylor Bears: V.J. Edgecombe

Edgecombe is another elite scorer to keep an eye on. After making a name for himself with Team Bahamas, he has been recognized on the preseason Jerry West award watchlist. With the addition of transfers like Jeremy Roach and Norchad Omier, Edgecombe is poised to be a significant contributor to Baylor’s success this season.

Duke Blue Devils: Keon Knueppel, Khama Malauch

Another standout from Duke is Knueppel, who is regarded as one of the best shooters in the 2024 recruiting class. His performances in exhibition games have solidified his place in the starting lineup, and he is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, complementing Flagg’s skills effectively.

Continuing with Duke, Malauch is a five-star center who has shown great potential. Although he is seen as a developmental player, his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities could make him a key player for the Blue Devils this season.

Georgia Bulldogs: Asa Newell

Newell, a top player from last year’s No. 1 Montverde high school team, is set to lead the Georgia Bulldogs. In his first exhibition game, he scored a team-high 20 points, showcasing his skills and high motor. Newell is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Arkansas Razorbacks: Boogie Fland

Fland, a five-star guard, has made headlines as he transitions from Kentucky to Arkansas. In his debut exhibition game, he scored 22 points, demonstrating his two-way capabilities. With a talented roster around him, Fland is expected to play a significant role this season.

Texas Longhorns: Tre Johnson

Johnson is another top scoring guard who will join the Texas Longhorns this season. He made a strong impression in a scrimmage against Colorado, scoring 31 points. With a talented roster, Johnson is expected to be a key player in Texas’s pursuit of success this year.

North Carolina Tar Heels: Ian Jackson

Lastly, Jackson, a top-10 player in the Class of 2024, is set to join the North Carolina Tar Heels. With a competitive spirit and the desire to be a one-and-done player, Jackson will add depth to an already talented backcourt alongside R.J. Davis and Elliot Cadeau.

As the 2024-25 college basketball season approaches, these freshmen are poised to make significant impacts on their respective teams. Keep an eye on these rising stars as they aim for greatness and potentially reshape the landscape of college basketball.