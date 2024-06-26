Hawks take Zaccharie Risacher with 1st pick in NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks took Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

“It’s a blessing you know,” Risacher said immediately after being drafted. “So exciting.”

The selection of the French star ended the debate about whether the Hawks would take Risacher, Alex Sarr or Connecticut big man Donovan Clingan. Fans gathered at State Farm Arena for a Hawks viewing party.

Take a look at what Hawks fans at the barbershop were thinking in the hours leading up to the draft.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.