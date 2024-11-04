Rap superstar revives student scholarship program

Rap icon Nicki Minaj announced plans to pursue her college degree while reinstating her “Student Of The Game” scholarship program, joining a growing movement of celebrities investing in fans’ education.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared her educational aspirations on X (formerly Twitter) Nov. 3, promising details about her chosen major. “Barbz, as you may recall, 2 days ago, I mentioned me getting a college degree & that I’d share more on the Major & other details at a later time,” Minaj tweeted to her followers, known as Barbz.

The announcement comes alongside the revival of her scholarship initiative, which previously supported dozens of students with college expenses. The program, first launched in 2017, originated when a fan sought help with tuition. Minaj responded by distributing over $18,000 to eight students within a week, covering costs for tuition, books and educational materials.

Her initiative follows a pattern of music industry leaders supporting fan education:

Taylor Swift provided $1,989 checks to multiple fans for student loan payments in 2015, referencing her album “1989.” The singer continues to make headlines for surprise donations to fans facing educational debt.

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation launched a scholarship program in 2017 following the release of “Lemonade,” providing $100,000 in scholarships to students at historically Black colleges and universities. The foundation expanded its impact in 2020 with $10,000 grants to help students affected by housing crises during their education.

Rapper 21 Savage’s “Bank Account” campaign, partnering with Get Schooled, teaches financial literacy while providing $1,000 scholarships to high school students. His annual back-to-school drives in Atlanta provide supplies to thousands of students.

By 2018, Minaj’s program had supported 37 students. One scholarship recipient, now a graduate of a historically Black college and university, credited Minaj’s support for their success in completing a theater degree.

Minaj’s own educational background includes training at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, where she studied vocal performance and acting before launching her music career. Her return to education represents a full-circle moment for the artist, who has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

The impact of celebrity scholarship programs extends beyond financial support. Recipients report that high-profile endorsement of education influences their academic persistence and career aspirations. These programs particularly resonate with first-generation college students and those facing financial barriers to higher education.

Education experts note that celebrity engagement in academic support can significantly influence student aspirations. When high-profile artists prioritize education, it often leads to increased interest in higher education among their followers.

While specific details about Minaj’s scholarship revival remain forthcoming, previous iterations required students to demonstrate academic achievement and financial need. The program typically covered expenses including tuition, books and essential educational materials.

The timing of Minaj’s announcement coincides with college application season, as many students prepare their submissions for fall 2025 enrollment. Her dual commitment to pursuing her own degree while supporting others’ education emphasizes the ongoing value of higher learning at any career stage.