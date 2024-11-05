Lil Scrappy expecting 5th child as drama with ex-wife unfolds

Rapper Lil Scrappy is making headlines as he prepares to welcome his fifth child with a woman named Shakira Hardy, igniting conversations across social media. While his ex-wife Bambi has been relatively quiet about the news, her recent posts have sparked speculation among fans.

Bambi’s reaction to the baby shower

Following the viral footage of Scrappy’s baby shower, Bambi took to social media to announce her new children’s book. The book aims to help families explain the arrival of a new sibling to their children. In her Instagram Stories, she expressed gratitude for the pre-orders, stating, “I truly pray this story will help some of you explain new family changes in a gentle way to your children.”

Despite her professional announcement, fans are left wondering about Bambi’s personal feelings regarding Scrappy’s new child. Since their divorce was finalized less than two years ago, she has not publicly congratulated him or acknowledged the new addition. However, their co-parenting relationship seemed to be improving, as Scrappy previously thanked Bambi for being a supportive co-parent.

This past weekend, Bambi shared a post that some fans interpreted as a subtle jab at Scrappy. Dressed in a stylish baby blue trench coat, she captioned the photo with a series of emojis, including a chess piece and a crown. One fan commented, “I love this! While others wear blue for a baby shower, Bam wears blue for business baby!!” Additionally, she re-shared a post that read, “Sometimes, the person who sounds crazy is the one trying to explain the truth.”

Scrappy’s controversial comments

In the days following his baby shower, Lil Scrappy took to Instagram Live to discuss his children and co-parenting with Shakira. During the session, he jokingly mentioned that he planned to conduct DNA tests for all of his children, including his unborn son with Shakira. His comments stirred up a flurry of reactions online, as he stated, “Of course, I’m gon’ get a DNA, I need to get it on all of ’em.”

Scrappy later clarified that his comments were made in jest, but they still raised eyebrows. He emphasized his commitment to taking care of all his children and their mothers, including Erica, Bambi and Shakira.

Regarding his relationship with Shakira, Scrappy expressed confidence in her parenting abilities, noting that she has already proven to be a supportive partner by not publicly announcing her pregnancy. This statement comes in light of previous rumors involving another woman and a group encounter with Scrappy, which led to speculation about Shakira’s pregnancy.

Scrappy’s happiness despite the drama

Despite the ongoing drama, Lil Scrappy shared a video expressing his happiness. In the clip, he reflected on his life, stating, “It’s up, it’s always up. I’m just happy to be happy, ya dig.” He thanked God for his happiness, acknowledging the challenges he has faced. However, some fans questioned the authenticity of his happiness, with comments suggesting he might be trying to convince himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big $crappy (@reallilscrappy)

One user remarked, “You’re not happy! You’re trying to convince yourself that you’re happy!” Another added, “You look stressed, but congrats. You too old for all this drama.” These mixed reactions highlight the complexities of Scrappy’s situation as he navigates fatherhood and relationships.

The arrival of Lil Scrappy’s fifth child has undoubtedly stirred the pot, bringing to light the intricate dynamics between him, Bambi and Shakira. As fans continue to speculate about their relationships and the implications of Scrappy’s comments, one thing is clear: the drama surrounding this family is far from over. Stay tuned for more updates as this story unfolds.