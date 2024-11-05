Mother votes with her young daughter on Election Day

Shanya was up early at the precinct for Election Day today. The day was so important to her that she even checked her daughter out of school to come to the voting polls with her. Rolling out was live at the polls and caught up with Shanya to hear who she voted for and why.

Why is this Election Day more important than others?

This election was very important because we have Trump and we have Kamala. I feel like a lot of people dislike Trump, but a lot of people also dislike the fact that it’s a woman that is running for president and also a Black woman. So I have to do my part.

Who did you vote for?

I voted for Kamala because she’s not about division and dividing us. And she is not a racist also. And I like her points. I like what she’s trying to do.

Why is fixing the country’s divide so important to you?

We can’t do nothing with us being divided as a country. That’s the main thing. Because if we’re divided, then we’re not going to get anywhere.

Why did you bring your daughter today?

Because it’s important for her to be here also. Even though she isn’t old enough to vote. And she knows who to vote for if she was able to vote: Kamala.

What’s your message to Black male and Black female voters?

Do your homework on the candidates. That’s first, and choose wisely.