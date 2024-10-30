Kenny Burns explains why Black men should vote for Kamala Harris

Entrepreneur and radio host Kenny Burns led conversations at an event created by the Black Music Action Coalition on Oct. 29. The coalition hosted an invite-only Celebration of Democracy at Breakfast at Barney’s. Rolling out caught up with Burns afterward to discuss the importance of this election.

Why is this election more important than previous elections?

This election is important because we […] have democracy on the ballot. We […] have morality on the ballot. This is a moral election [not] a political election. We have worked long and hard to afford freedoms to our women […] to participate and have home ownership […]. Economically, we deserve tax breaks. We pay far too much in taxes when the wealthy get away with paying none. If you believe in any of that and you want an economically powerful future, you [have] to go vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Why do you feel some Black men are against voting for Harris?

Most [B]lack men who are bucking the system […] want to be heard and not understood. […] But there’s no reason [for] speaking ill [of] a [B]lack woman who is overqualified to represent you. […] She’s here to represent you. She’s not here to add to the mama trauma you may have or the disappointment in a girlfriend. She […] comes from Oakland, California, […] went to an HBCU and she deserves your respect and your vote. So [B]lack men, get out [of] your own way.

Why do you think about the prospect of a Black woman in office?

Black women have been there for us when we couldn’t be there for ourselves […]. Not that we owe her anything, because we’re going to […] hold her accountable for the things she says she’s going to do for us. But we do owe her the respect in this election because she’s the only one capable and qualified to be President of the United States.

What do you think of Trump’s campaign?

[…] All the disinformation and misinformation [from] the Trump campaign […] is 99% false. There’s no way you could possibly think a stimulus check affected you in any way. He didn’t even give it to you […]. You may have been able to go buy a Gucci belt or some shoes, but it did not affect your bottom line […]. Don’t let your frustration [or] disappointment in the system […] cause your mama, your sisters, your aunties and other women […] harm. Because reproductive rights are on the table. […] They want to have them white kids. They are worried about an integrated world, and that’s what’s happening.