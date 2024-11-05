Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey to host NBC’s ‘A Motown Christmas’

As the holiday season approaches, NBC is set to bring a festive treat to viewers with the special A Motown Christmas, hosted by legendary singer Smokey Robinson and rising star Halle Bailey. This two-hour celebration promises to be a star-studded affair, showcasing the rich legacy of Motown music alongside beloved holiday classics.

What to expect from ‘A Motown Christmas’

The holiday special will feature an impressive lineup of performances from both Motown icons and contemporary artists. Viewers can look forward to over 25 classic hits from the Motown catalog, performed by a mix of legendary artists and today’s stars. Among the performers are Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, The Temptations and of course, Smokey Robinson himself. The current generation of artists will also take the stage, including Halle Bailey, Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, MGK, October London and Pentatonix.

Musical highlights

Some of the musical highlights of the evening will include timeless Motown classics such as “My Girl,” “Tears of a Clown” and “ABC.” The special will also pay tribute to the legendary figures of Motown, including Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. Additionally, viewers can expect a fresh rendition of “Last Christmas” by MGK and a heartfelt salute to Motown founder Berry Gordy led by Andra Day. The Broadway cast of MJ the Musical will also deliver an exclusive performance, adding to the evening’s excitement.

Behind the scenes

A Motown Christmas is executive produced by a talented team that includes actress, director and choreographer Debbie Allen, former Motown Productions president Suzanne de Passe, and Madison Jones of De Passe Jones Entertainment. The production is being handled by SpringHill, with Rickey Minor serving as the musical director.

A tradition of excellence

This holiday special follows in the footsteps of two previous Motown specials, Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever and Motown Returns to the Apollo, both of which received Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music or Comedy Program. This history of excellence sets high expectations for A Motown Christmas, which aims to deliver a memorable experience for viewers of all ages.

With its blend of classic Motown hits and contemporary performances, A Motown Christmas is poised to become a holiday favorite. Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey’s collaboration promises to bring joy and nostalgia to families across the nation, making it a must-watch event this holiday season.