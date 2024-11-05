As the holiday season approaches, the festive spirit often comes with treats and beverages that can take a toll on teeth. Dr. Karen Fields Lever of 28 to Brush in Chicago shares professional advice on teeth whitening, avoiding stains and maintaining good oral hygiene during the holidays and beyond.

Dr. Fields Lever’s journey in dentistry

Dr. Fields Lever’s journey into dentistry was inspired by a desire for balance in her life and influence from her mentors.

“I always knew I wanted to be a doctor,” she says. “Becoming a dentist allowed me to set my own schedule as a hands-on mom of three.” Her experiences at Spelman College and Howard University fueled her passion for academic excellence and uplifting her community.

Common misconceptions about dental care

When it comes to dental care, Dr. Fields Lever often encounters misconceptions. “Many people think dental visits are always scary and painful,” she says. She encourages open communication with dentists about anxieties. Additionally, she emphasizes understanding insurance plans, as “insurance doesn’t mean free.” Regular dental visits — every six months for checkups and yearly for X-rays — are vital for maintaining oral health.

Holiday foods and drinks to watch out for

The holiday season brings food and drinks that can stain teeth. Dr. Fields Lever highlights common culprits:

— Red wine

— Coffee, especially festive drinks like white chocolate mochas

— Darker alcohols

She advises drinking water 30 minutes after consuming these beverages to help mitigate staining. “Swishing the water around your mouth can also help,” she says. And don’t forget to stay hydrated by bringing your water to holiday parties.

Natural and over-the-counter whitening methods

To maintain a bright smile during the holidays, Dr. Fields Lever recommends effective teeth whitening methods:

— Coconut oil pulling: This natural method is best when swished around in the mouth.

— Crest Whitestrips Supreme White: These are convenient for on-the-go teeth whitening and make great stocking stuffers.

While enjoying holiday treats is part of the fun, Dr. Karen advises moderation with certain foods. “You can have what you want, but be mindful of staining,” she states. Tea can stain more than coffee, so consider using a straw to reduce direct contact with your teeth.

Post-holiday dental care

After holiday festivities, Dr. Fields Lever recommends:

— Scheduling a dental cleaning to remove plaque and tartar buildup

— Coconut oil pulling to assist in maintaining oral hygiene

— Revising diet to incorporate apples, bananas, cilantro, and carrots, which can help naturally clean teeth

Dr. Fields Lever’s personal approach

For her dental care routine during the holidays, Dr. Fields Lever brings water and desserts to gatherings to manage sugar intake and prevent cavities. “I use an electric toothbrush but don’t feel pressured to buy the most expensive one,” she says. Options like Sonicare and Oral-B are effective without breaking the bank.

Final advice

Dr. Fields Lever stresses finding a dentist you trust and building a relationship with them. She encourages anyone considering cosmetic procedures overseas to communicate with a local dentist to ensure safety and effectiveness.

“Find a mentor who looks like you. No question is a stupid question. Connect with someone in the field, and don’t be afraid to reach out,” she says.

The holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but with Dr. Karen’s tips, you can enjoy all the festivities while keeping your smile bright. Remember to practice good oral hygiene and make mindful choices about what you eat and drink. Here’s to a dazzling smile throughout the holiday season and beyond!