Tia Kemp calls out Rick Ross over new relationship with younger woman

In a dramatic turn of events, Tia Kemp, the former partner of rapper Rick Ross, has taken to social media to air her grievances about his new relationship with Justice Williams. Despite not being together for nearly two decades, Kemp continues to keep the internet entertained with her fiery commentary on Ross’s personal life.

The drama unfolds

Recently, Kemp made headlines by referring to Ross as a “funky fat b—-” while discussing his attempts to get her attention through his new girlfriend. This public feud reignited when Ross and Williams made their debut as a couple in mid-October. Williams, who is the owner of a beauty line, is reportedly around 26 or 27 years old, making her nearly 20 years younger than the 48-year-old rapper.

Tia Kemp’s social media rant

On Nov. 4, Kemp posted a video on social media where she didn’t hold back her feelings about Ross and his new relationship. She used the infamous nickname “Diddler,” previously associated with Diddy, to further insult Ross. In her video, she stated, “He’s trying to get my attention with his lil Diddler baby,” and warned that if she started dating younger men, she wouldn’t want anyone to be surprised.

“I want you motherf—ers to shut the f— up like you do on that diddler right now. You see the big age f—ing gap. That motherf—er is a diddler,” she said.

Kemp also urged her followers to stop tagging her in posts about Ross and Williams, insisting that she has no interest in their relationship. She even denied rumors that Williams was being shady by licking her teeth in a video.

Allegations and speculations

In her rant, Kemp claimed that Williams is under a “contract” with Ross that will expire before Christmas, suggesting that the relationship may not be as serious as it appears. “He got too many children he gotta support for Christmas. She ain’t gon get nothing,” Kemp asserted, implying that Williams is merely along for the ride while Ross works hard to provide for his family.

Justice Williams responds to criticism

Williams has also faced her share of scrutiny regarding her relationship with Ross. In a previous Instagram Live session, she addressed the negativity surrounding their romance, stating, “If I’m here for 30, 60, 90 days, then so be it. But when I’m here past 30, 60, 90 days, I want everybody to go buy me some type of electronic. Y’all owe me.” This lighthearted response indicates that Williams is aware of the public’s perception but is determined to enjoy her relationship regardless of the naysayers.

Recent developments

Fast forward to November, and Williams shared a cozy selfie with Ross on the same day that Kemp unleashed her latest tirade. The post, captioned with her initials and a heart emoji, seemed to affirm her commitment to the rapper despite the ongoing drama.