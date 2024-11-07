Lawsuit filed against Louisiana police a year after fatal shooting

The death of Fleen Myles III has sparked outrage and highlighted the ongoing issue of police violence against Black individuals in Shreveport, Louisiana. Myles, a 33-year-old Black man, was killed by police after having been harassed by officers for months. This incident is not an isolated case but part of a troubling pattern of harassment and violence perpetrated by law enforcement in the area.

The incident

On Nov. 5, 2023, Fleen Myles accepted a ride from Jacobi Brown in the predominantly Black neighborhood of Sunset Acres. During the ride, Shreveport police pulled over Brown for a window tint violation. Despite having no reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing, officers began to harass Myles, demanding identification. Myles showed them his insurance identification, but it was deemed insufficient, leading to his forced exit from the vehicle.

In a panic, Myles fled on foot, prompting Officer Maverick Caldwell II to pursue him. The situation escalated when Caldwell threatened to shoot Myles, who stumbled and fell in a residential carport. Despite being unarmed and attempting to comply, Myles was shot multiple times by Caldwell, resulting in fatal injuries.

A history of police abuse

The lawsuit, filed by Myles’ family on Nov. 4, 2024, details a long history of police abuse in Shreveport, particularly against Black residents. It highlights that Black individuals are over six times more likely to be shot and killed by police compared to their white counterparts. The Shreveport Police Department has faced numerous allegations of excessive force and harassment, with many cases involving minor offenses escalating into violent confrontations.

For instance, the lawsuit references the shooting death of unarmed Alonzo Bagley in January 2018, which led to federal charges against the officer involved. Similarly, Anthony Childs was killed in 2019 for a minor infraction related to the city’s now-repealed “sagging pants” ordinance, showcasing the systemic issues within the SPD.

The role of informants

According to the lawsuit, the harassment of Myles began when police suspected his nephew of a shooting incident. After Myles refused to act as an informant against his family member, he became a target for police surveillance and harassment. This raises critical questions about the ethics of using individuals as informants, particularly when it involves family members.

As noted by Bakari Sellers, one of the attorneys representing Myles’ family, the SPD’s actions have created a climate of fear among residents.

Community response and legal action

The lawsuit against the Shreveport Police Department not only seeks justice for Fleen Myles but also aims to address the systemic issues of police violence and misconduct. It accuses the SPD of failing to train its officers adequately and fostering an environment where excessive force is tolerated.

In light of these events, community members and activists are calling for accountability and reform within the police department. The tragic death of Fleen Myles III serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for change in law enforcement practices, particularly in communities of color.

A call for change

The legacy of police violence against Black individuals is not new, with historical incidents like Sam Cooke’s experience in Shreveport inspiring his iconic song, “A Change is Gonna Come.” This anthem for civil rights resonates today as communities continue to fight for justice and equality.

As the lawsuit unfolds, it is crucial for the public to remain informed and engaged in the conversation surrounding police reform. The fight against systemic racism and police brutality must continue, ensuring that the voices of those affected are heard and that justice is served.

The tragic death of Fleen Myles III is a painful reminder of the ongoing struggles against police violence in America. It is a call to action for all of us to advocate for change and hold law enforcement accountable for their actions.