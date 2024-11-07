Tyrone Minor’s Mali Center aims to boost the local economy

In St. Paul, Minnesota’s historic Rondo neighborhood, entrepreneur Tyrone Minor envisions a renaissance through the Mali Center, a new business hub designed to unite minority-owned enterprises and reconstruct the legacy of Rondo through economic empowerment and cultural connection. The center draws inspiration from the ancient West African empire of Mali, known for its vast wealth and cultural influence.

The collaborative space will focus on holistic well-being businesses, aiming to restore economic vitality to a community that was fractured by the construction of Interstate 94 in the 1960s.

Minor recently spoke with rolling out about Mali and what drives him.

What inspired you to start a business that uplifts the Black community?

The elders in the community of Rondo inspired me. I grew up seeing leaders like Mahmoud El Kati, Kwame McDonald, Katie McWatt … and many others advocate and represent our community with such class and grace, and they were committed.

How did your personal experiences shape your commitment to this cause?

I leased a building to operate my business, the Fit Lab, for a decade, and I had some experiences with some building owners. That sparked that I needed to say … you know … what, ownership is critical; I need to own the equipment and my intellectual property.

What were your biggest challenges when launching your business, and how did you overcome them?

It starts with knowledge … you know, knowledge of systems, mainly when you’re talking about cities that historically have denied access and opportunity to people of color. Mayor Melvin Carter exposed me to a different ecosystem and network.

Can you describe a moment when you realized the impact your work was having on individuals or families?

We would conduct holistic lifestyle transformation challenges. One of the women who did one of the 10-week transformation challenges transformed her physical body, but her mindset changed. And that was the start of her switching careers, getting her Ph.D. … and then doing phenomenal things in the mental health field.

How do you balance the demands of running a profitable business with your mission to serve the community?

First and foremost, I put myself first. I have to take care of my own physical and mental health first to be what I need to be for my family, for my community … and to run a profitable business. Business owners often focus on their business and making it profitable at their peril.

What programs or initiatives have been most successful in improving your clients’ or customers’ lifestyles and livelihoods?

We call it the Fit Com challenge. It’s those holistic and lifestyle transformations.

How do you measure the success and impact of your business beyond financial metrics?

Being able to see Black professionals, three of whom have a Ph.D., women entrepreneurs, kids of color playing golf … and young grade school girls in fitness classes.

How do you collaborate with other organizations or leaders to amplify your impact on the [Black] community?

The Mali Center is an ecosystem of entrepreneurs and nonprofits. The YWCA in St. Paul and Jimmy Lee Recreation Center are our community partners.

What advice would you give aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start businesses with a social mission?

I would first tell them to do some self-analysis and ask themselves … why will they embark on this? Because it has to be something that you’re passionate about. It can’t be something that is trendy. Is there someone else doing this work with whom I can collaborate?

Looking ahead, what are your long-term goals for your business and its role in enhancing the well-being of the Black community?

My long-term goal is to inspire my community and other communities of color to take control of their community, starting with ownership, forming coalitions … and working with other organizations.