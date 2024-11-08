The East Point Peachtree International Film Festival makes its strong debut

Atlanta has been a major player in the film industry for a while now, and the city’s latest move will continue to cement that. Previously called the Peachtree Village International Film Festival (PVIFF), the East Point Peachtree International Film Festival (EPIFF) will make its debut in East Point, Georgia, from Nov. 7-10, 2024. This highly regarded event has been a major international platform for more than 19 years, drawing more than 3,500 people each year. Through a new collaboration with the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, PVIFF has expanded its longstanding history by bringing more programming and opportunities for artists, filmmakers, and industry professionals to East Point as EPIFF.

The mayor of East Point, Deana Holiday Ingraham, along with PVIFF founder Len Gibson, held a press conference to open the three-day festival. The mayor was extremely proud of this new partnership.

“East Point is thrilled to welcome the East Point Peachtree International Film Festival to our city, an event that not only celebrates creativity and diversity in the arts but also drives significant economic development. The increased visitor arrivals will not only generate additional revenue for our hospitality community but also for other local businesses. This festival attracts filmmakers, artists, and audiences from around the world, showcasing East Point as a dynamic hub of culture and innovation. We’re proud to be a Georgia-certified Camera-Ready City and support initiatives like these that boost local businesses and bring notoriety to our community. The East Point Peachtree International Film Festival is a shining example of the incredible momentum and vibrancy here in East Point,” Ingraham said.

The inaugural EPIFF has tremendous events lined up, including at least 60 film screenings, filmmaker panel discussions, and a pitch competition. There will be a special tribute to the Dungeon Family and Rico Wade. Auxiliary events will be held at surrounding restaurants and bars in East Point.