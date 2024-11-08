Rashida Jones shares emotional tribute about her father Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones — best known as the producer of the late Michael Jackson’s Thriller album for working with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles – died at 91 on Nov. 3 surrounded by his family.

Jones‘ daughter Rashida posted an emotional Instagram post alongside a photo of her with him when she was a baby.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life,” she wrote.

“He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music),” she recalled.

“He would never send me back to bed,” the post continued. “He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work … there was no safer place in the world for me. He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father, but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

“I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity,” Rashida said. “I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice.”

“Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever,” Rashida concluded her tribute.

As well as Thriller, Jones produced Off the Wall and Bad for Michael Jackson, as well as records for the likes of Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, George Benson and Dizzy Gillespie.

The musical genius’s impact on the industry spans over seven decades, beginning when he first picked up a trumpet at age 12 in Chicago. His journey from a young musician to becoming one of the most influential figures in entertainment history is marked by groundbreaking achievements. In 1961, he shattered racial barriers by becoming the first African American vice president at Mercury Records, paving the way for future generations of Black executives in the music industry.

Jones’s versatility extended far beyond his work with pop icons. His compositional talents graced over 30 major motion pictures, and he created memorable theme songs for television classics like “Ironside” and “Sanford and Son.” His ability to spot and nurture talent led him to mentor future entertainment moguls, including Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.

His accolades speak volumes about his influence: 28 Grammy Awards from an astounding 80 nominations, seven Academy Award nominations, and a well-deserved place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 2013. In 1980, he established Qwest Records, further cementing his position as a music industry powerhouse.

Before his legendary production work, Jones earned his stripes as a trumpet player, touring with Lionel Hampton’s band. This early experience gave him the foundation to understand music from both a performer’s and producer’s perspective, contributing to his unparalleled success in shaping the sound of contemporary music.

Jones married three times: to high-school girlfriend Jeri Caldwell for nine years until 1966; Ulla Andersson from 1967 to 1974; and Peggy Lipton, who he wed the same year he divorced a second time before they split in 1989.

Out of those marriages came daughter Jolie, son Quincy Jr., daughter Martina, and daughters Rashida and Kidada.

The musician also had a daughter, Rachel, from a brief relationship with Carol Reynolds, and Kenya with actor Nastassja Kinski.