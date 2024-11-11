Stephen A. Smith says Deion Sanders should coach the Dallas Cowboys (video)

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith boldly stated that football icon Deion Sanders should leave his successful program at Colorado and become head coach of the hapless Dallas Cowboys.

Smith, 56, made the statement Nov. 11 on the popular “First Take” morning sports talk show after watching the Cowboys get blown out at home again on Sunday.

Stephen A. Smith makes the case to get Prime Time

“I’m going to make people very uncomfortable here,” Smith said. “[…] I believe that the Dallas Cowboys should tank the rest of the season, get the No. 1 overall pick so you can draft Shedeur Sanders and, by the way, hire ‘Prime Time’ Deion Sanders as your head coach for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Smith continued: “I think that should be Jerry Jones’ master plan. That’s right, I said it. Hire ‘Prime Time’ Deion Sanders. You’ve got to tank the season to make sure you can get his son as your quarterback and you move forward that way. That is what I believe the Dallas Cowboys should do.”

Sanders has become, once again, the toast of college football as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Prime Time’s squad has shocked fans and pundits alike by sporting a 7-2 record. The Buffaloes have a legitimate shot at winning the Big 12 Conference Championship and making it into the college football playoffs — two things most sports fans could not fathom when the season commenced.

Both of Prime Time’s sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, play for their father in Boulder, Colo.

The impediment against implementing such an audacious plan is the fact the Cowboys just made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the league with a four-year, $240 million contract. Furthermore, it’s not realistic to think that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will sit for four years and become an NFL starter when he’s 27.