Groundbreaking study links constipation to higher heart risk

New research reveals individuals with constipation face up to three times greater risk of major cardiac events, especially when combined with high blood pressure.

The study, published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, analyzed data from more than 400,000 adults aged 40 to 69, challenging traditional understanding of heart disease risk factors.

“While we recognize common contributors like high blood pressure and obesity, they don’t tell the complete story of cardiac events,” said Dr. Francine Marques, lead researcher at Monash University’s Hypertension Research Group.

The research team examined medical records, surgical histories and death registries from the U.K. Biobank, defining constipation through regular laxative use or documented conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

After accounting for age, sex, body mass index and medications, researchers found constipation patients showed significantly higher rates of major adverse cardiac events. Those with both constipation and hypertension faced a 1.7-times greater risk.

Genetic analysis revealed constipation shares 21 to 27 percent of cardiovascular disease risk factors, suggesting inherited traits may influence both conditions.

Dr. Timothy Ritter, a gastroenterologist not involved in the study, urged caution in interpretation. “While we see an association, we haven’t established that constipation causes heart problems,” Ritter said.

The findings build on previous research. A 2023 study indicated possible connections between constipation and atrial fibrillation, though it found no direct links to heart failure or stroke.

The current study has limitations, including its focus on participants of white European ancestry and reliance on some self-reported data.

Dr. Mary Branch, a cardiologist, emphasized the importance of prevention. “Focus on consistent, healthy habits rather than seeking quick solutions,” Branch said.

Recommendations for reducing risk include:

– Increasing dietary fiber intake

– Regular physical activity

– Adequate sleep

– Cholesterol management

– Smoking cessation

Dr. Marques noted most people consume insufficient fiber. “Adding fiber-rich foods to your diet benefits both digestive and heart health,” she said.

The American Heart Association continues recommending a comprehensive approach to cardiovascular health, including diet modification, exercise and regular medical check-ups.

Experts suggest individuals with chronic constipation should discuss cardiovascular risk factors with their healthcare providers, particularly if they have high blood pressure.

The research team plans follow-up studies to explore potential mechanisms linking digestive and cardiovascular health, including the role of gut bacteria.

“Understanding these connections could lead to new preventive strategies for heart disease,” Marques said. Her team continues investigating how gut health influences cardiovascular outcomes.

Health care providers may need to consider bowel habits when assessing cardiovascular risk, though additional research is needed to establish clinical guidelines.