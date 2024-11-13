Raekwon launches new cannabis dispensary in New Jersey

On Nov. 13, 2024, Raekwon The Chef, a prominent member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, will officially open the doors to his new cannabis dispensary, Hashstoria, located in Newark, New Jersey. This venture is not just about selling cannabis; it’s part of a broader vision to uplift the community and celebrate the culture, much like hip-hop has done for decades.

Celebrating the grand opening

Raekwon took to social media to announce the grand opening celebration, promising an all-day party filled with excitement. The event will feature giveaways, raffles, a live DJ and food trucks, making it a festive occasion for attendees. Raekwon emphasized the importance of community involvement, urging fans and locals from New Jersey and surrounding areas to join in the festivities.

“NEW JERSEY and ALL of the surrounding areas, I’m going to need y’all to pull up to this! THIS Wednesday. NOV. 13th, your boy will be hosting an ALL DAY party to celebrate the OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING of my dispensary @HASHSTORIA,” he posted on social media. The excitement was palpable as he promised tons of top-tier cannabis products and a vibrant atmosphere.

A collaborative effort

Hashstoria is co-owned by notable figures including Charlamagne Tha God, former South Carolina legislator Bakari Sellers and entrepreneur Jedd Canty. Newark Councilman Du Kelly, also known as DoItAll from the hip-hop group Lords of the Underground, will be present to support the launch. This collaboration highlights the commitment of these influential figures to not only promote cannabis use but also to foster community growth and empowerment.

Location and future plans

The dispensary is situated in the historic Four Corners District at 799-805 Broad Street, a strategic location that aims to attract both locals and visitors. Initially, Hashstoria will operate as an adult-use cannabis retail space, but plans are already in motion to expand into a premier consumption lounge next year. This expansion will include a wellness center aimed at enhancing community health, education and empowerment.

Community commitment

This initiative is not just about business; it’s about creating a legacy and providing a platform for empowerment within the community. The founders of Hashstoria are dedicated to ensuring that their venture contributes positively to Newark’s cultural and economic landscape.

The opening of Hashstoria marks a significant milestone in Newark’s cannabis landscape and reflects a growing trend of cultural figures engaging with the cannabis industry. As Raekwon the Chef and his partners prepare for the grand opening, the community eagerly anticipates the positive changes this dispensary will bring. With a focus on celebration, empowerment, and community upliftment, Hashstoria is set to become more than just a dispensary; it’s a movement.