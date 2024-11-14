Joy Reid urges Black women to halt political activism, focus on community

In a powerful statement that resonates with many, MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid has declared that Black women are officially on hiatus from political advocacy, urging them to focus on their own communities and well-being. This message comes in the wake of the recent elections, where Black women expressed their disappointment and frustration with white progressive women, particularly in light of the voting patterns that favored Donald Trump.

Joy Reid’s message: A call for self-preservation

Reid took to TikTok to share her thoughts, emphasizing that Black women should not be expected to join protests or support movements that do not prioritize their needs. She stated, “don’t send any [protest] invites to Black women,” highlighting the need for Black women to focus on their own communities rather than the broader political landscape.

She elaborated, saying, “I think Black women are now on the ‘save Black women,’ ‘prioritize Black men’ and ‘prioritize Black communities, Black businesses’ and … you know, the Black spaces. But ‘save America,’ ‘save the Democratic Party’ – yeah, I don’t think that’s happening.” This sentiment reflects a growing trend among Black women who feel that their contributions and sacrifices have often gone unrecognized.

The historical context of Black Women’s political engagement

The 2024 election was seen as a pivotal moment for democracy, with many Black women actively participating in the electoral process. A staggering 89 percent of Black women voted for the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, and against Trump’s policies. However, the lack of reciprocal support from other demographics has led to a sense of disillusionment.

Yvette Nicole Brown, a prominent actress and comedian, echoed Reid’s sentiments on social media, stating that Black women would focus on uplifting themselves and their communities rather than joining coalitions that do not serve their interests. She tweeted, “Black women will be at brunch together preparing to save, support and uphold OURSELVES and each other, alone.” This statement underscores a collective decision among Black women to prioritize their own needs.

Voices of discontent

The frustration among Black women is palpable, with many expressing their discontent with the political landscape. Comments on social media reflect a broader sentiment that Black women are tired of being the backbone of movements that do not acknowledge their struggles.

A user pointed out that Black women have historically been at the forefront of social justice movements, including the #MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter. If they are choosing to step back now, it is a well-earned decision after years of advocacy and activism.

The future of Black Women’s advocacy

As Black women take a step back from political advocacy, it raises important questions about the future of these movements. Will other groups step up to fill the void? Or will the absence of Black women’s voices lead to a lack of representation for marginalized communities? The decision to prioritize self-care and community support is not a retreat but rather a strategic move towards empowerment.

Reid’s message is a rallying cry for Black women to focus on their own needs and communities. As they step back from broader political movements, it is essential to recognize the importance of self-preservation and community upliftment. The future of advocacy may look different, but it is crucial that Black women continue to support one another in their journeys.