Providing pathways to ownership and opportunity

For decades, historically redlined neighborhoods have endured systemic discrimination, which has robbed many of the opportunities to build wealth, stability, and generational security through homeownership. Today, we still see the effects of these policies in Chicago and cities across the nation, where renting for many, has become a permanent reality as affordable homeownership seems out of reach.

We are also seeing small “mom-and-pop” landlords facing economic pressures of their own—raising rents to cover their costs as property taxes continue to rise and maintenance costs increase. For renters, it means higher monthly costs without the benefit of long-term stability. The idea of owning a home—even in neighborhoods where they have lived for years—seems unrealistic. They view themselves as “permanent renters,” accepting this reality because they see no available path to ownership.

This is where mission-oriented organizations like Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago (NHS) step in. At NHS, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the peace, security, and stability that comes with homeownership. Our mission is not just to make homeownership a possibility, but to actively engage and support residents along that journey as they pursue it.

In communities where many face barriers to ownership, we work tirelessly to provide access, education, information, and resources.

For 50 years, NHS has played a key role in serving Chicago’s community areas. Our focus has always been those residents historically excluded from wealth-building opportunities.

We help renters move into homeownership, assist them in sustaining homeownership, and—as a result—we are deeply rooted in these neighborhoods.

In working to ease the burden of renters while creating homeownership opportunities, we seek to prove that homeownership does more than simply provide financial security. In areas where there are increased levels of homeownership, there is civic pride. Stakeholders in these community areas actively participate in the affairs of their communities. It is our position that security and stability helps neighborhoods grow stronger over time. Ownership is not just about an individual family—it is about the collective health and shared prosperity of entire communities.

At NHS, we are also aware that homeownership must be sustainable. Helping someone purchase a home is not enough. We engage the community by providing the education, resources, and ongoing support they will need to remain homeowners for a long time. Financial education, foreclosure prevention, access to affordable loans and estate planning are keys to long lasting success in our neighborhoods.

Together, let’s ensure the shameful legacy of redlining and housing inequality will not be the story of our communities. Help us in our work to create an exciting new reality in which access to homeownership isn’t a “dream” but a realistic and achievable reality for all.

(Paula M. Grantt is the Director of Community Engagement at Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago. She can be reached at pgrantt@nhschicago. For more information about NHS and their upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration, go here: https://nhschicago.org/nhs50 or call 773-329-4111.)