Olivia Jade: The truest example of White privilege

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannullli received a slap on the wrist for their part in the college admissions scandal that dominated the news. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to taking part in the bribery scheme and were sentenced to two months and five months, respectively, in prison.

On Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk,” their daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli broke her silence and attempted to have a real conversation about the public embarrassment her family endured. The 21-year-old social media influencer apologized, but at times appeared totally oblivious to the lies that accompanied her application for admissions into the University of Southern California. The focal point of her application centered around her athletic prowess as a rower. Olivia Jade willingly participated in the misleading pictures of herself on a rowing machine, although she had never rowed in her life.

From Donald Trump to Lori Loughlin, White people continue to use their skin color and wealth advantageously to create opportunities that wouldn’t be afforded to them if they were Black.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines White privilege as “the set of social and economic advantages that White people have by virtue of their race in a culture characterized by racial inequality.” The idea of white privilege has long been a sad reality for Black and Brown people.

