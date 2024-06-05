Lavender Hill offers a stylish twist on enjoying a refreshing libation

Christine Griffith, co-owner of Lavender Hill, was inspired by a trip to Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz., to start her business. Griffith stumbled upon a boutique serving champagne to their clients from a mobile setup. Griffith was inspired by the joyful and memorable experience and it prompted her and her son to start Lavender Hill. Lavender Hill serves up refreshing prosecco on tap and a handpicked selection of beers and perfectly mixed cocktails, all from their signature Piaggio 3-wheeler. Rolling out spoke to Griffith about why she started this type of business, its challenges, and why having a family business in these times is important.

Why did you focus on serving up libations and drinks as the core of your business?

Our primary focus has always been on creating an exceptional experience. Although our mobile service specializes in libations, this is just one component of what we offer. Our goal has always been to provide our customers with an interactive and memorable experience. The significant opportunity lies in the customized and personalized celebration experiences we offer through beverages and the various ways we can collaborate to make that happen.

What unique elements set Lavender Hill apart from other businesses in the same industry?

Lavender Hill stands out in the industry due to several unique elements. Firstly, our use of the Piaggio Ape mini truck provides a distinctive and charming visual appeal. Additionally, our versatility in being able to operate both indoors and outdoors allows us to cater to a wide range of events and locations. We pride ourselves on our ability to serve an extensive variety of beverages, ensuring that we can meet the diverse preferences of our customers. Most importantly, our commitment to delivering exceptional service is at the core of what we do, ensuring a memorable experience for every customer.

What motivated you to start this business with your son, Savionne Stamps?

My son discovered his passion for mixology while bartending. He loved trying out new drink recipes and was thrilled by the positive reactions he received from patrons, especially coming out of the pandemic. I wanted him to consider investing in his passion and not just a job and what that could look like. I also wanted him to think about a business he could build independently without relying on a restaurant. His genuine love for the craft of making drinks motivated me to explore this idea further. When I discovered that I could get a truck fabricated in the United States, I realized it could be a great partnership for both of us.

Why are family businesses important in today’s economic landscape?

Family businesses are important in today’s economic landscape for several reasons. They act as a catalyst to create generational wealth, providing a legacy that can be passed down to future generations. This gives children and other family members something meaningful to invest their time and skills in. Family businesses also contribute to job creation.

What advice would you give to new business owners starting out?

If you are a new business owner just starting out, one piece of advice I found invaluable was joining a Facebook group for mobile beverage services. Additionally, finding a mentor or someone with deep knowledge of your industry is incredibly important. Seek out their guidance and don’t hesitate to ask questions, even if they seem simple. Remember, failure is part of the learning process, and there’s a tremendous amount to be gained from it. Don’t be afraid to fail; embrace it as an opportunity to grow.